Brett Hodgson insists Hull FC are keen to rearrange as many postponed matches as possible as Super League continues to wrestle with Covid issues. Thursday’s clash between Leigh and Warrington became the 13th match this season to be called off following positive cases in the Wolves squad and Castleford’s trip to Catalans this weekend is also in doubt. Hull have seen three matches fall by the wayside in recent weeks and some clubs have played four games more than others.