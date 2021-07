Knicks fans should get used to what a Collin Sexton trade would look like for the Cavs. Too many New York Knicks fans think they’re going to get a great deal for Collin Sexton, so they keep pitching bad trades that send just Obi Toppin over with a fictitious fourth-round pick from 1968 to entice the Cavs into giving up a good scorer. That’s the problem, they think Cleveland is just going to roll over and offer up their bellies like a dog. They’re not, at least, we hope to the basketball overlords that they’re not going to.