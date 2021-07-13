‘Behind The Attraction’ Trailer Reveals Disney Secrets; Dwayne Johnson EP’s
Today, Disney+ revealed the official trailer for the new docuseries Behind the Attraction. Blockbuster superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Jungle Cruise) will serve as an executive producer with Dany Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions Banner. Also executive producing from Seven Bucks are Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Kevin Hill. Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us), Robin Henry and Cisco Henson will executive produce for The Nacelle Company. Brian Volk-Weiss directs the series. The First Five Episodes Premiere Wednesday, July 21, on Disney+www.blackfilm.com
