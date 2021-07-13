‘Behind The Attraction’ Trailer Reveals Disney Secrets; Dwayne Johnson EP’s

Walt Disney once said, “We have always tried to be guided by the basic idea that, in the discovery of knowledge, there is great entertainment—as, conversely, in all good entertainment, there is always some grain of wisdom, humanity, or enlightenment to be gained.” The new original series Behind the Attraction, which begins streaming on Disney+ on July 21, is an E-ticket ride filled with fascinating facts that will inform and inspire along with lighthearted moments guaranteed to surprise and delight. It gives viewers an exclusive inside look at how Imagineers have used new and existing technology to bring to life beloved attractions and destinations at Disney theme parks and resorts around the world, from how they filled the Haunted Mansion with 999 happy haunts, to how the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™ transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! But first and foremost, the show is all about fun, emphasized executive producer and director Brian Volk-Weiss, adding wryly, “Hopefully when it’s over—and not to use a dirty word that starts with an L—you might have learned something.”