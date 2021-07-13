Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Behind The Attraction’ Trailer Reveals Disney Secrets; Dwayne Johnson EP’s

By Alex McGaughey
blackfilm.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, Disney+ revealed the official trailer for the new docuseries Behind the Attraction. Blockbuster superstar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Jungle Cruise) will serve as an executive producer with Dany Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions Banner. Also executive producing from Seven Bucks are Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Kevin Hill. Brian Volk-Weiss (The Toys That Made Us), Robin Henry and Cisco Henson will executive produce for The Nacelle Company. Brian Volk-Weiss directs the series. The First Five Episodes Premiere Wednesday, July 21, on Disney+

www.blackfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paget Brewster
Person
Dany Garcia
Person
Dwayne Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#The Nacelle Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Us Weekly

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals He’s Not Returning for More ‘Fast and Furious’ Films After Drama With Vin Diesel

Say goodbye to Hobbs! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed whether fans will see him in another Fast and Furious film after he was noticeably absent from F9: The Fast Saga. “I’ve wished them well,” Johnson, 49, told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, July 31. “I wish them well on Fast 9. And I wish them the best of luck on Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the Fast & Furious movies they do that will be without me.”
Moviesepicstream.com

Dwayne Johnson Reveals Superman's Disadvantage Against Black Adam

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Fans have been clamoring to see Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a comic book movie for years now and there is clearly no doubt that "The Great One" is the perfect casting choice to play Black Adam in the DC Extended Universe. By the looks of things, Johnson has been having the time of his life playing the anti-hero and it's only a matter of time before we see what the Man in Black brings to the table.
Moviesfloor8.com

Ryan Reynolds to star alongside Gal Gadot and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in Netflix's action movie 'Red Notice'

Netflix’s mega action Rawson Marshall Thurber directed feature, Red Notice, starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, finally has its release date!. Ryan Reynolds, and his co-stars, took to their social media to announce the release of the action feature earlier today, July 8. Announcing that the highly anticipated action film will drop on the streaming platform on Nov 12. Funny man Ryan, shared the announcement with a funny comment, joking that his "entire tuxedo" was made of "one of [The Rock's] socks."
LifestyleRochester Sentinel

‘Behind the Attraction’ EP Brian Volk-Weiss Takes Us Inside the Disney Parks

How would you like to be handed the keys to the (Magic) Kingdom? Brian Volk-Weiss—known for the beloved docuseries The Toys That Made Us and The Movies That Made Us—got an all-access pass to make the new Disney+ series Behind the Attraction, which peels back the curtain on the most beloved elements of Disney Parks and Resorts around the world.
LifestyleEngadget

‘Behind the Attraction’ traces Disney's theme-park tech advancements one ride at a time

There are, for the most part, two types of Disney Parks fans. There are those who see it as a nice thing to do with your family once in a while, and there are those who take it… a little more seriously. The upcoming Behind the Attraction, hitting Disney+ on July 21st, is a show that’s aimed at turning more of those casual tourists into dedicated fans, by explaining the backstory behind famous attractions like Star Tours, the Haunted Mansion and Space Mountain.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Advance Tickets On Sale Now For Disney’s JUNGLE CRUISE, Starring Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt – In Theaters And On Disney+ With Premier Access July 30

Fans can pre-order Premier Access on Disney+ and purchase movie tickets to Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” to be among the first to stream or watch the film in select theaters on Friday, July 30. Additionally, a brand-new, action-packed featurette for the movie and exciting new clip are now available. Disney+ subscribers...
Moviesd23.com

Behind the Scenes of Behind the Attraction

Walt Disney once said, “We have always tried to be guided by the basic idea that, in the discovery of knowledge, there is great entertainment—as, conversely, in all good entertainment, there is always some grain of wisdom, humanity, or enlightenment to be gained.” The new original series Behind the Attraction, which begins streaming on Disney+ on July 21, is an E-ticket ride filled with fascinating facts that will inform and inspire along with lighthearted moments guaranteed to surprise and delight. It gives viewers an exclusive inside look at how Imagineers have used new and existing technology to bring to life beloved attractions and destinations at Disney theme parks and resorts around the world, from how they filled the Haunted Mansion with 999 happy haunts, to how the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror™ transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! But first and foremost, the show is all about fun, emphasized executive producer and director Brian Volk-Weiss, adding wryly, “Hopefully when it’s over—and not to use a dirty word that starts with an L—you might have learned something.”
Moviesramascreen.com

Key Art And Trailer For Disney+ STUNTMAN

Disney+ has released these official trailer and key art for “Stuntman,” streaming on Friday, July 23. The documentary film follows legendary stuntman Eddie Braun as he attempts one of the most dangerous stunts in history. Contemplating retirement and having survived over three decades of hellacious car crashes, explosions, high falls and death-defying leaps, Eddie decides to complete what his childhood hero never finished – the infamous Snake River Canyon rocket jump – an audacious televised event that almost killed famed daredevil, Evel Knievel.
TV & Videos411mania.com

The Rock’s Disney+ Series Behind the Attraction Premiering This Week

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new series Behind the Attraction makes its premiere this week on Disney+. The docuseries, which is produced by Rock and Dani Garcia through their Seven Bucks Production company, will arrive on Wednesday at midnight with the first five episodes of the show. The series was announced...
Celebritiesdisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are in Disneyland!

If you’re at the Disneyland Resort today, you’re in good company!. We were visiting Downtown Disney this afternoon when a very special surprise appearance took place!. Ahead of the official premiere of the new Jungle Cruise film, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson AND Emily Blunt have arrived at the Disneyland Resort!
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Disney Asked The Behind The Attraction Producer To Remove Certain Disney Jokes

When Disney+ launched, it did so with an absolutely epic documentary series in The Imagineering Story. It took a closer look at the creation of the various Disney theme parks and all that went into making them a reality. After watching the series, however, the first thought I had was that many of these attractions could have justified an entire episode of their own, so much went into creating them. Now, with Behind the Attraction, a new documentary series co-produced by "Skipper" Dwayne Johnson, we have exactly that.
MoviesCollider

'Black Adam' Has Officially Wrapped Filming, Dwayne Johnson Reveals

After years of development, Dwayne Johnson confirmed on his Instagram that the long-awaited DC film Black Adam has finally wrapped filming. The upcoming superhero project is currently set to be released theatrically on July 29, 2022. In the announcement post, Johnson takes a moment to thank everyone involved in the...
MoviesComicBook

Black Adam Producer Speaks Out on Seeing Dwayne Johnson in the Costume

Jungle Cruise is finally being released next week, so it had its big premiere at Disneyland last night. Many people involved with the Disney movie also just worked on Black Adam, including Dwayne Johnson and director Jaume Collet-Serra. Hiram Garcia, who is President of Production at Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions, serves as a producer on most Johnson projects these days. While at the Jungle Cruise premiere, Garcia spoke with Variety and talked about seeing Johnson in his Black Adam costume.
MoviesComicBook

The Rock Teases Massive Jungle Cruise Premiere at Disneyland

After being delayed due to the pandemic, Disney's Jungle Cruise film is finally being released this month. The new movie is set to star Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock alongside Emily Blunt, and it's based on the Disneyland ride of the same name. Johnson and Blunt have been busy promoting Jungle Cruise with The Rock sharing some fun content on social media. In his latest Instagram post, the star has teased the movie's upcoming premiere, which is taking place inside Disneyland.
LifestylePosted by
Forbes

Learn How Disney Makes Rides With ‘Behind The Attraction’ On Disney+

Disney fans around the world are always digging to figure out how famous attractions like Star Tours or The Jungle Cruise work and secrets to the “magic” of making some of the most beloved theme park attractions in the world. Disney is set to satisfy that craving with a new series called Behind The Attraction, streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting July 21, 2021.
MoviesComicBook

Black Adam Director Says Dwayne Johnson Plays the "Dirty Harry" of Superheroes

Jungle Cruise is finally being released next week and it won't be the last time director Jaume Collet-Serra works with Dwayne Johnson. In fact, The Rock just wrapped filming Black Adam, the new DC movie that saw Collet-Serra at the helm. During a recent interview with Variety, Collet-Serra spoke about Johnson and compared the actor's performance in the upcoming Black Adam to Clint Eastwood in Dirty Harry.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jungle Cruise’s Emily Blunt Reveals Hilarious Nickname She Gave Dwayne Johnson

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. A new Disney duo is about to grace the big screen, and it’s Jungle Cruise’s Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. The A-list actors have teamed up for an adventure based on the classic Disneyland ride home to dry humor and famous puns as guests tour by sea. By the sound of it, the pairing really worked out for the Hollywood stars. They even have nicknames for each other.

Comments / 0

Community Policy