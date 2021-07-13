Spoleto Festival USA Appoints New General Director

Spoleto Festival USA announced today the appointment of Mena Mark Hanna (right) as the Festival’s new General Director. Hanna comes to Spoleto from Berlin’s Barenboim-Said Akademie, where he was Founding Dean and Professor of Musicology and Composition. In his new role, Hanna will advance Spoleto’s commitment to produce and present innovative and world-class artistic programming across performing arts disciplines; provide a platform for young and established artists alike; feature the rich cultural diversity and creative community of Charleston, SC; and promote the Festival’s hometown as an international arts destination. He succeeds Nigel Redden following Redden’s 35-year tenure leading the nonprofit organization. Hanna’s appointment concludes a ten-month international search by a Spoleto Festival USA committee comprised of Board and staff. Hanna will begin his new role in October 2021.