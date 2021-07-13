Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, SC

Spoleto Festival USA Appoints New General Director

By Holy City Sinner
holycitysinner.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoleto Festival USA announced today the appointment of Mena Mark Hanna (right) as the Festival’s new General Director. Hanna comes to Spoleto from Berlin’s Barenboim-Said Akademie, where he was Founding Dean and Professor of Musicology and Composition. In his new role, Hanna will advance Spoleto’s commitment to produce and present innovative and world-class artistic programming across performing arts disciplines; provide a platform for young and established artists alike; feature the rich cultural diversity and creative community of Charleston, SC; and promote the Festival’s hometown as an international arts destination. He succeeds Nigel Redden following Redden’s 35-year tenure leading the nonprofit organization. Hanna’s appointment concludes a ten-month international search by a Spoleto Festival USA committee comprised of Board and staff. Hanna will begin his new role in October 2021.

holycitysinner.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alvin Lucier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoleto Festival Usa#Art Music#Arts Festival#Board#The Houston Grand Opera#The Goethe Institut#The British Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
The Hill

Former Wyoming senator Mike Enzi dies after bicycle accident

Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wy.) died after sustaining serious injuries from a bicycle accident on Friday, his family said late Monday. Enzi, 77, was known as one of the more conservative lawmakers during his time on Capitol Hill, where he served for four terms in the Senate before retiring late last year. The senator served as chair of the Senate Budget Committee and Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
POTUSReuters

Biden, Kadhimi seal agreement to end U.S. combat mission in Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi sealed an agreement on Monday formally ending the U.S. combat mission in Iraq by the end of 2021, but U.S. forces will still operate there in an advisory role. The agreement comes at a politically...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' lawyer files to remove Jamie Spears as conservator

Britney Spears new attorney filed a petition Monday to remove the singer's father as conservator of her estate. According to court documents obtained by Fox News, Spears' attorney Mathew Rosengart told the court that Jamie Spears stripped Britney of her "dignity, autonomy, and certain fundamental liberties." "For more than thirteen...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate...

Comments / 0

Community Policy