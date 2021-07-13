Cancel
Rochester, NY

NGA funds RIT researchers to explore the limits of spectral remote sensing imaging systems

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency is funding a team of Rochester Institute of Technology imaging scientists to study the limits of spectral remote sensing imaging systems. Led by principal investigator John Kerekes, a professor in the Chester F. Carlson Center for Imaging Science, the team received a grant of up to $1 million to conduct fundamental research on imaging systems over the next two to five years.

