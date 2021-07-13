Star Wars: The top 10 unscripted moments from film franchise

Back during The Walt Disney Company's 2020 Investor Day presentation in December, Marvel Studios President & CCO Kevin Feige unveiled an impressive line-up of streaming series heading to Disney+. One of those series was Armor Wars, with Don Cheadle returning as James Rhodes aka War Machine to hunt down Tony Stark's technology when it falls into some very "big bad" hands. Now we're getting an update on the production from Cheadle himself- and for those of you holding your breath for when it's going to come out? Might want to let that air out. Speaking with AP Entertainment to promote Space Jam: A New Legacy, Cheadle revealed that they're "just cracking the story right now" to figure out the direction they want to take the series and that filming will start "sometime next year."