Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars: The top 10 unscripted moments from film franchise

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars is a film franchise full of incredible action, drama and excitement. With a total of 12 box office hits to date, there are so many iconic moments that live long in the memory of sci-fi fans and some of those may even be unscripted. From humorous moments like...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Franchise#Unscripted#Sci Fi#Han Solo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
ABC News

PHOTOS: Some standout moments from the Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival returned this month, rolling out the red carpet and restoring glamour to the French Riviera with a collection of provocative films and a parade of stars. Reminders of the pandemic were never far from view, with festival workers and photographers matching black facemasks with their formal wear. Bong Joon Ho, the director whose film “Parasite” won over the 2019 edition, kept his mask close, playfully holding it up for photographers. But not all the stars stayed social distanced, with Adrien Brody and Tilda Swinton sharing a selfie, the festival jury led by Spike Lee holding hands with his fellow jurors and “Titane” star Agatha Rousselle joyously kissing the cheek of her director, Julia Ducournau, at that film's premiere. Stars like Sharon Stone, Bill Murray, Oliver Stone, Bella Hadid brought their own styles to premieres, with the breezy seaside air occasionally lending a dramatic whoosh to the flowing gowns and hair. A celebratory spirit permeated the...
MoviesDecider

Is The Movie ‘Old’ on HBO Max or Netflix? How To Watch The M. Night Shyamalan Movie on Streaming

It doesn’t matter what the Rotten Tomatoes scores say, there will never not be hype for a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Old, is a surreal supernatural drama that has piqued the public’s interest with its bizarre premise. Inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy, the movie stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and more as a family who vacations on a tropical beach and (spoiler alert) finds themselves aging rapidly.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Mark Hamill says he’s been in every Star Wars film since 2015 – including secret cameos in Rogue One and Solo

Mark Hamill has delighted fans by revealing that he has featured in every Star Wars film since 2015.The actor, who played Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy – later reprising the role in the sequels – has lent his voice to a number of secret cameos in the Disney-era films.Star Wars fansite Wookiepedia initially tweeted that Hamill had voiced a character on the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian (separate to his big end-of-season return as Luke).Hamill then responded by saying: “Did you know... I voiced multiple secret voice-cameos in every #StarWars movie released since 2015? (Sequels, Solo,...
Moviesccenterdispatch.com

Matt Shakman to direct Star Wars film

Matt Shakman will direct the next 'Star Trek' movie. The 45-year-old filmmaker is to take the helm on the as-yet untitled movie and Paramount are now planning to accelerate the project and begin production next spring, Deadline reports. The film will be the first in the 'Star Trek' series to...
MoviesTelegraph

In the golden age of British war films, one star outshone the rest

John Mills might just be the finest British cinema actor of the 20th century. Yet, since he never made a name for himself as a stage performer to rival Laurence Olivier, John Gielgud, Ralph Richardson or even Michael Redgrave, he seldom gets the credit he deserves. I have written here before about the undervalued 1952 film The Long Memory – a superb story of revenge, magnificently photographed on the bleak marshland of North Kent, in which Mills has the starring role. But of all the old films I watched during the pandemic, Mills was in many of the best; in his golden age – from the early 1940s to the late 1950s – he rarely made a dud.
MoviesComicBook

Gunpowder Milkshake Star Teases Possibility of Expanding the Franchise

Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake only just debuted on the streaming service earlier this week, so it's too early to tell what the fan feedback of the action film will be, but anyone who has seen it knows that it crafts a compelling mythos that has a number of avenues to potentially explore in the future, with star Carla Gugino confirming that this film is just the "tip of the iceberg" in regards to storytelling potential, while noting that such adventures are dependant upon audience reception. As opposed to theatrically released movies, whose box office can serve as a major indicator in regards to how strongly audiences connect with a narrative, it'll likely take a few weeks of viewership analytics and social media response to judge whether we'll get a follow-up film.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Details the Excitement of the Cast and Crew While Filming

The future of the Star Wars universe is headed into some interesting places in the coming years, with a number of films and Disney+ exclusive series set to further expand the galaxy far, far away. Among them is Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, the long-awaited Disney+ series that will follow the ongoing adventures of Ewan McGregor's Jedi master. While details have been relatively mum about the series since it started filming, one of its stars recently teased that the set is pretty special. Sung Kang, who stars in the series in a currently-unknown role, recently told Rotten Tomatoes about the experience of working on the series.
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: The Rock’s New Film Black Adam Completes Filming, Photos of Sheamus’ Proposing To Fiancee, Top 10 Moments From Smackdown

– The Rock revealed on Instagram that production has completed on his DC Comics film Black Adam. The movie will be released on July 29, 2022. Honored and proud to say that’s an official wrap on BLACK ADAM. I knew many years ago, the opportunity for me to make BLACK ADAM would be a ONCE IN A CAREER EVENT. It has been my true honor to go shoulder to shoulder with over 1,000 brilliant and hungry crew of filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as, BLACK ADAM to life. This has been one for the ages and easily the hardest labor and toughest grind mentally and physically of my entire career. Worth. Every. Second. Love you all. Thank you all. And I’ll see you down the road.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Is Star Wars The Clone Wars Canon?

The 2003 series The Clone Wars detailed the events during the break between Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. After a two-year run, the show wrapped up before being rebooted once again in 2008 with a new animation style and unique story. The show continued running on-air until 2012, with a long break before the show returned for its final season on Disney Plus in 2020.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Armor Wars Star Don Cheadle: Filming Starts Sometime Next Year & More

Back during The Walt Disney Company's 2020 Investor Day presentation in December, Marvel Studios President & CCO Kevin Feige unveiled an impressive line-up of streaming series heading to Disney+. One of those series was Armor Wars, with Don Cheadle returning as James Rhodes aka War Machine to hunt down Tony Stark's technology when it falls into some very "big bad" hands. Now we're getting an update on the production from Cheadle himself- and for those of you holding your breath for when it's going to come out? Might want to let that air out. Speaking with AP Entertainment to promote Space Jam: A New Legacy, Cheadle revealed that they're "just cracking the story right now" to figure out the direction they want to take the series and that filming will start "sometime next year."
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Luke Skywalker & Grogu Appear Together In New Official Star Wars Posters

The second season of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian ended with the explosive return of a young Luke Skywalker, who took Grogu under his tutelage after rescuing Mando and his team from Moff Gideon’s Dark Troopers. Knowing that the popular Star Wars show is taking a year off and the showrunners...

Comments / 0

Community Policy