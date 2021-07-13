Veteran housing planned for newly purchased hotel in downtown Dayton

The Dayton Business Journal and Dayton personality Dan Edwards are presenting the sixth DBJ podcast in the partnership for “A Greater Dayton With Dan Edwards.”. The edition of the podcast is titled "Chick Pastor." It focuses on Pastor Rachel Billups, Senior Pastor at Ginghamsburg Church in Tipp City. Her unique take on community, politics and reaching out to those who question religion and its impact on our lives is both refreshing and insightful.