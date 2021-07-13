Self-defense raised as issue in Argenta murder case involving Forsyth defendant

DECATUR — Phjllip J. Gehrken, the Forsyth man accused of shooting a victim to death in a dispute over money, is likely to argue the killing was in self-defense. That information was revealed Tuesday in a bond hearing for the 52-year-old defendant, who has yet to enter a plea after being arrested for the murder of Kevin Cooper, 51, who was killed Sunday evening at an address in rural Argenta.