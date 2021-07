The security forces are trying to contain the unprecedented wave of violence in democratic South Africa that has already caused the deaths of at least 45 people and the arrest of 757 others since Tuesday, authorities reported Tuesday. The riots, which have been described by President Cyril Ramaphosa as “the worst in our history”, have forced the deployment of the Army with the mobilization of 2,500 soldiers and began last Friday as a result of the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma for judicial contempt. Zuma has pleaded not guilty to all corruption charges against him and has assured that they are politically motivated.