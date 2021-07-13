Cancel
Restaurants

Workers light fireworks inside Taco Bell, Tennessee officials say. Then it caught fire

The State
 12 days ago

A fire that ripped through a Taco Bell in Tennessee was caused by employees playing with fireworks over the July Fourth holiday weekend, officials said. Surveillance footage captured a shift manager and several employees lighting fireworks on July 5 at the Taco Bell on Nolensville Pike in Nashville when they accidentally locked themselves out, the Nashville Fire Department said Monday. They reportedly left a lit firework smoldering in a trash can near the door, which started the fire.

State
Tennessee State
#Taco Bell#Firework#Firefighters#Fast Food Restaurant#Food Drink#Nolensville Pike
