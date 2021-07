Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are ready to tie the knots in August this year! Despite a few differences, fans have been loving their chemistry on the show. They also think that Amy’s relationship with her current partner is a lot better than the one she had with the Little People Big World patriarch Matt Roloff. Chris is coming off as a nice guy and compliments Amy a lot. However, in the recent LPBW episodes, he seems too keen to be friends with his future wife’s ex-husband. Amid this, fans thought one of his comments about Matt was hilarious. Keep reading to find out.