Tennant Fire is 100% contained, local firefighters take control

Officials declared the Tennant Fire 100% contained on Monday, with minimal lingering fire activity. The fire was sparked on June 28 at the same time that the Lava Fire swept through the Mt. Shasta Vista Subdivision, ultimately burning 10,580 acres, closing Highway 97 and prompting evacuation orders for hundreds of residents. The cause of the Tennant Fire is still under investigation, although scanner traffic indicates it may have been caused by a car fire along Highway 97.