The 5 Guns Every Outdoorsman Needs

Here's what I've seen in my first three hours of jackrabbit hunting in the Sonoran Desert's middle of nowhere: Stalking through the mesquite and paloverde, shimmying past the occasional stout ocotillo, I have seen jackrabbits hauling jackrabbit ass. I've seen them flying across the desert scrub like ground-hugging missiles. I've seen them pronking like antelope and plowing at 30 mph with their heads down to the ground like pointing dogs. When they're on the move, it's hard to miss an antelope jackrabbit. They are simply huge, among the largest lagomorphs in the world. A trophy antelope jackrabbit can push 13 pounds. The tops of their ears can be 3 feet from the ground. And despite their size, they are the second-fastest land animal in North America, having been clocked at 50 mph, lagging slightly behind the pronghorn antelope.