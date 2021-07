Home runs have been few and far between for the Rockies this season. Ryan McMahon believes he can help change that. Soon. “I’m trying to grind out some at-bats and help the team and do everything I can,” the third baseman said Friday prior to Colorado’s game against the Dodgers in Los Angeles. “I think if I get in the zone again, the home runs will come. As everybody always says, ‘That’s baseball, that’s just how the game goes.’ The home runs come in bunches and there is no real reason. It just kind of happens.”