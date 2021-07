There are some things that, when combined, simply make each other better. Foods like peanut butter and jelly, or spaghetti and meatballs, complement each other, coming together to make a delicious third flavor that is better than either one of them could be alone. However, these special types of pairings are few and far between. While mac and cheese and ice cream are both two separately delicious treats in their own right, you might be understandably skeptical if someone were to suggest combining these two pretty distinct flavors. After all, there can be too much of a good thing.