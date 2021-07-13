Cancel
Electronics

How to Reset a Sonos Beam

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHard resetting is different from soft resetting, also known as a reboot. To soft reset your Sonos, simply unplug the speaker from its outlet, wait 10 seconds, and plug it back in. Give the device a moment to restart. To hard reset your Sonos, unplug the speaker, hold the Join...

