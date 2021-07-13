District 26-6A football summer preview series: Linebackers

1. Lake Travis: There’s not a more experienced linebacker in the Austin area than D.J. Johnson, a 6-foot, 195-pound senior who already has 117 tackles in three previous varsity seasons. A versatile athlete who has started at both linebacker and in the secondary during his career, Johnson earned unanimous first-team, all-district honors after 49 tackles during the Cavs’ abbreviated 2020 season. Junior Tavin Lewis looks ready to step into a starting role and fits the mold for the Cavs’ 4-2-5 scheme; like Johnson, he’s a bit undersized at 5-10 and 190 pounds but boasts tremendous speed and range.