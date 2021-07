Pixar's latest exciting adventure Luca was originally slated to land in theaters, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and the closure of movie theaters around the globe, the film was instead unveiled on Disney+. While the film's release also came with a handful of special features about the making of the movie, Luca will still be receiving a physical media release, jam-packed with supplemental materials for fans to immerse themselves even more fully in the experience. Fans who grab a copy of the film at Walmart will be able to snag the 4K Ultimate Collector’s Edition, which includes an exclusive e-book, allowing viewers to read along with the story as it unfolds on-screen. Luca hits Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 3rd.