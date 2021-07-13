Danny Phantom Fans Rally To Bring Back Nickelodeon Series
Nickelodeon has been all about bringing back some of its biggest series in the past few months, with Rugrats returning to the streaming service of Paramount Plus and The Fairly Odd Parents receiving a new live-action series, and fans of one particular beloved series are rallying through Change.Org to see Danny Phantom return. Netting over 17,000 signatures so far, the recent news of the two aforementioned series, as well as the likes of Avatar The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra receiving new projects within its bending universe, it's no surprise that Phantom fans would seek to see the series make a comeback.comicbook.com
