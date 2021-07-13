Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Danny Phantom Fans Rally To Bring Back Nickelodeon Series

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNickelodeon has been all about bringing back some of its biggest series in the past few months, with Rugrats returning to the streaming service of Paramount Plus and The Fairly Odd Parents receiving a new live-action series, and fans of one particular beloved series are rallying through Change.Org to see Danny Phantom return. Netting over 17,000 signatures so far, the recent news of the two aforementioned series, as well as the likes of Avatar The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra receiving new projects within its bending universe, it's no surprise that Phantom fans would seek to see the series make a comeback.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Hartman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Paramount Plus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Anime
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Avatar
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
ComicsComicBook

Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid Cosplay Brings Tohru to Life

One awesome cosplay for Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid has brought Miss Koabyashi's titular dragon maid, Tohru, to life! Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid first made its big anime debut back in 2017, and Coolkyousinnjya's original manga series has only gotten much more attention in the years since. Now that's set to continue once more as Kyoto Animation has finally returned with a second season of the anime as part of the Summer 2021 anime schedule. This new season has already kicked off, and has reunited fans with familiar fan favorites like Tohru and Kobayashi.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘The Surreal Life’: VH1 Brings Back Classic Reality Series

The Surreal Life is the latest reality series to get a reboot. VH1 is bringing back the series, which ran for six seasons between 2003 and 2006, to launch later this fall. It comes after Deadline revealed that MTV was bringing back Cribs alongside other reboots across ViacomCBS including The Real World, Behind the Music, Ink Master and Dating Naked.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Why Fans Are Going Crazy Over This Nickelodeon Game

If you're a child of the '90s, chances are good that much of your youthful free time was devoted to at least one of the following: Nickelodeon and video games. In fact, a large number of people would probably raise a hand to both. So what happens when you combine the two? A '90s kid's dream come true?
TV SeriesHypebae

Nickelodeon's 'The Fairly OddParents' Is Turning Into a Live-Action Series

Nickelodeon Studios and Paramount+ have announced that a live-action reboot of The Fairly OddParents is in the works. Set years after the original, the 13-episode show will follow the story of Timmy Turner’s cousin, Vivian “Viv” Turner (Audrey Grace Marshall), and her stepbrother, Roy Ragland (Tyler Wladis), who try to figure out life together in Dimmsdale with the help of Cosmo (Daran Norris) and Wanda (Susanne Blakeslee).
ComicsAnime News Network

Viki Streams Love Is Phantom, A Man Who Defies the World of BL Live-Action Series

Streaming service to also stream Yuuki Kaji-starring PIPLE: My Married Life with an AI live-action show. Streaming service Viki announced on Facebook on Wednesday that it will stream the live-action television adaptations of Kako Mitsuki's Love Phantom manga titled Love Is Phantom and Konkichi's A Man Who Defies the World of BL (Zettai BL ni Naru Sekai vs Zettai BL ni Naritakunai Otoko) manga. Love is Phantom is already available on Viki, and A Man Who Defies the World of BL will debut on July 23.
TV SeriesEscapist Magazine

Star Trek: Prodigy Trailer Lands for New Nickelodeon / Paramount+ Series

At [email protected] today, Paramount dropped the first teaser trailer for Star Trek: Prodigy, giving us our first look at the upcoming kid-friendly animated series coming to Paramount+ and Nickelodeon in motion. It doesn’t reveal a lot, but it shows off far more than we’ve ever seen, including a hint at the iconic voice of Captain Catherine Janeway, with Kate Mulgrew reprising her role but this time in hologram form.
TV SeriesComicBook

Schmigadoon! Creator and Star Talk Bringing the Ambitious Series to Life

The all-new series Schmigadoon! from Apple TV+ marks for an ambitious and unique storytelling opportunity, as the narrative unfolds in a town seemingly trapped in a '40s-era musical after two contemporary partners magically wander into the town, forcing the series to not only authentically embrace the spirit of such films but also offer a bit of satire without ever being a parody. Despite those inherent challenges, the series was created by Cinco Paul and stars Cecily Strong, who were well equipped to tackle the premise when it came to capturing the singular tone. Schmigadoon! premieres on Apple TV+ on July 16th.
TV SeriesComicBook

iCarly Renewed for Season 2

Fans of iCarly were beyond excited when the series was revived for the new Paramount+ streaming service, and it seems the revival was a big success, as today ViacomCBS has announced the show has been renewed for season 2. Season 1 premiered in June and quickly became one of the streaming service's top acquisition drivers, and was one of the service's most-streamed titles since its premiere. Production on season 2 will start in Los Angeles later this fall, and we couldn't be more excited to see what the iCarly team has in store for next season.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Number Two Hatches a Plan in New Clip (Exclusive)

Friday morning will see a brand new episode of the hit series The Mysterious Benedict Society released on Disney+, and things are really getting interesting as we enter the second half of Season 1. Mr. Benedict and his adult colleagues are trying to keep up communications with the team of children while on their mission, which is unfortunately not an easy task. In an exclusive clip from this week's new episode, Number Two has an intriguing new method that has everyone scratching their heads.
TV SeriesComicBook

Child's Play Teases Reveal for Chucky TV Series

Ahead of the official trailer for the show, which will be revealed at the digital Comic-Con @ Home event, SYFY and USA Network's upcoming Chucky TV series has teased a first look from the show that will be revealed this week. The official Twitter account for the Child's Play franchise posted a hint of the first-look at the killer doll in his first TV show, revealing that the wait will be over tomorrow after EW debuts the first look. Based on the image, Chucky's face behind a "Y," we can perhaps make a guess that whatever teaser will arrive tomorrow will have a different character behind each letter in the title (maybe even different versions of Chucky himself).
San Francisco, CAComicBook

Kung Fu: Series Brings Family Together in "Bond of Honor" Featurette Exclusive Clip

On The CW's Kung Fu, a young Chinese-American woman named Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang) returns home to San Francisco after a quarter-life crisis causes her to drop out of college and spend years away at an isolated monastery in China. When she returns home, she finds her hometown overrun with crime and corruption and her family different as well, with their own lives having changed in her absence. However, as she reconnects with the people she loves, and begins to use her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community, she's also searching for a ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor - and is now targeting her as well. It's an action-packed story, but at its heart is one about family and it's that family story that brings families together watching the series as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy