Danny Phantom Fans Rally To Bring Back Nickelodeon Series

Ahead of the official trailer for the show, which will be revealed at the digital Comic-Con @ Home event, SYFY and USA Network's upcoming Chucky TV series has teased a first look from the show that will be revealed this week. The official Twitter account for the Child's Play franchise posted a hint of the first-look at the killer doll in his first TV show, revealing that the wait will be over tomorrow after EW debuts the first look. Based on the image, Chucky's face behind a "Y," we can perhaps make a guess that whatever teaser will arrive tomorrow will have a different character behind each letter in the title (maybe even different versions of Chucky himself).