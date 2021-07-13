Cancel
Macomb County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Macomb, Oakland, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 13:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Macomb; Oakland; Wayne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN WAYNE SOUTHEASTERN OAKLAND AND MACOMB COUNTIES At 141 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Royal Oak to Detroit Zoo to near Dearborn. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Royal Oak, Birmingham and Detroit Zoo around 145 PM EDT. Warren, Troy and Downtown Detroit around 155 PM EDT. Sterling Heights and Rochester around 205 PM EDT. Clinton around 215 PM EDT. Romeo and Macomb Township around 225 PM EDT. St. Clair Shores around 230 PM EDT. Mount Clemens and Armada around 235 PM EDT. Richmond around 245 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Melvindale, Roseville, Shelby Township, Ray Center, Utica, Washington, Lathrup Village, Harper Woods, Pleasant Ridge and Grosse Pointe Shores. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

alerts.weather.gov

