What are vaccine passports and how do they work?

newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
A nurse preparing a Covid-19 vaccine (PA Wire)

From July 19, everything in England will unlock for the first time since March 2020.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed on Monday that the final stage of loosening restrictions – Step 4 in Mr Johnson’s road map out of lockdown – will go ahead after a previous delay to last month’s date of June 21.

While people will no longer be legally required to wear face masks or socially distance, Mr Johnson has urged caution and encouraged businesses and large events to enact so-called “vaccine passports”.

Here, the PA news agency outlines everything there is to know about them.

Vaccine passports (PA Wire)

– What are vaccine passports?

Vaccine passport is a term that has been given to a certificate to confirm that a person has been vaccinated against coronavirus or that they have recently taken a test which shows they are negative.

They have been rolled out in certain countries, such as Austria, as a way of making sure people infected with coronavirus are not entering certain venues.

In England, the vaccination passport is called the NHS Covid Pass.

– Who can get one?

If you are aged 16 or over, you can get an NHS Covid Pass depending on your vaccination status or Covid-19 test results.

People who have had two doses of the Pfizer, Oxford or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine a minimum of two weeks ago are eligible.

Adults who have received Covid-19 vaccine (PA Graphics)

Others can get a certificate if they have had a negative coronavirus PCR or lateral test result within the past 48 hours. Or, if they have had the virus in the past six months, they can get one after finishing self-isolating.

– How can you get hold of one?

It is digital, so it needs to be downloaded from the NHS app or NHS website. You can also download it as a PDF or get it sent to you in an email.

The digital versions last for 28 days if you are fully vaccinated and then automatically renew, while if you have a negative Covid test result it is valid for 48 hours. If you have tested positive within the previous six months, the pass lasts up to 180 days after the test.

People who are vaccinated can also have a paper copy sent to them which can be requested online on the NHS website. You do not need a GP referral for it.

Revellers at the Circus Nightclub at Bramley-Moore Dock, Liverpool, for a Covid safety pilot event (PA Wire)

– Where have they been used so far?

The Government has been offering the passes to people who have been taking part in its Events Research programme from June 21.

The programme involves examining the risk of transmission of Covid-19 by people who have attended a series of trial events.

Events chosen included the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley, the Brit Awards, the World Snooker Championship, the Download Pilot music festival and Wimbledon.

– What are the positives of vaccine passports?

In general, the positives of having a vaccine passport include giving people more opportunities to do things they may not be able to do otherwise, such as travelling.

From next week, people who have been fully vaccinated in the UK will not need to quarantine upon arrival from amber list countries.

Separately, politicians have said they could help life resume as normal.

Coronavirus vaccine doses (PA Graphics)

During an appearance in front of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee (PACAC) in May, Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said deploying the passports could help “economic and social life … return more quickly”.

– What are the negatives of vaccine passports?

Last month, MPs on the PACAC published a report which said Covid passports “disproportionately discriminate” against people based on race, religion, age and socio-economic background.

The report said the implementation would “by its very nature be discriminatory” and the MPs found “no justification for introducing a Covid-status certification system that would be sufficient to counter what is likely to be a significant infringement of individual rights”.

The passports have also already been subject to fraud, with some fake versions spotted online already.

– Could they be made a legal requirement?

The Government has not made them mandatory, saying only that it would “encourage” organisers of large, crowded events to use them.

But it has signalled that ministers could still consider mandating them in future in guidance published on Monday, which said: “If sufficient measures are not taken to limit infection, the Government will consider mandating the NHS Covid Pass in certain venues at a later date.”

Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Boris Johnson: ‘Difficult days’ ahead but worst of pandemic is probably over

Coronavirus cases and deaths have continued to increase as Boris Johnson claimed it was “highly probable” the worst of the pandemic is over. The Prime Minister urged people not to “throw caution to the winds” as England’s restrictions ease on Monday and acknowledged there would be more hospital admissions and deaths from Covid-19 to come during “difficult days and weeks ahead”.
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Fifth teenager charged over murder of 15-year-old

A fifth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in south-east London. Daryl Bethel, 19, from Gravesend, Kent, was charged with the murder of Tamim Ian Habimana on Tuesday and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He...
Public HealthVice

The Majority of Canada Is Vaccinated. But What to Do About the Rest?

After Canadians raced for weeks to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the pace of first doses in Canada is finally slowing down. And while that’s partially good news—a large majority of people have been jabbed—it also puts the spotlight on those Canadians who don’t feel an urgent pull to get vaccinated, subsequently threatening the likelihood of achieving herd immunity.
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

How Do the COVID-19 Vaccines Work on a Weak Immune System?

Since the WHO and other health organizations approved the COVID-19 vaccines, countries worldwide began vaccination campaigns. Currently, more than 170 countries have vaccine trials and vaccinated people, and health providers can write in a data system about side effects if any. Epidemiologists, scientists, doctors and health organizations are urging people to get any COVID-19 vaccine available in their countries, even if they are healthy and young. The idea is that although healthy and young people might not develop severe cases of SARS-CoV- 2 infections, it depends on the strain they got infected with. In addition, they can spread the virus inside their homes and communities, infecting people with comorbidities or fragile immune systems. Those who have a weak immune system should get vaccinated so that they do not develop severe cases, and their life might be in danger in case they do get infected.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
WorldPosted by
The Week

French parliament passes law mandating vaccinations for health workers

With the number of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on the rise, the French parliament approved a law early Monday that make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for all health workers and creates a special pass for people to use showing they are vaccinated, had a recent negative COVID-19 test, or just got over the coronavirus.
NFLSlate

It’s Time to Start Requiring Vaccinations

The idea of “vaccine passports”—physical or virtual documents proving that their carrier had gotten COVID shots, and which would be required to gain access to a given space—got preemptively gnarled, in the United States, by the defiant and oppositional reflexes of the Republican Party’s ascendant Petulant 2-Year-Old Caucus. Even the term vaccine passport itself is fraught—played up by the anti-vax movement, presumably, because it connotes more jet-set exclusivity and intimidating legal finality than dryer phrases, like immunization record or health pass, that describe the same thing. The certainty of immediate behavioral, political, and legal backlash must weigh on the public officials and business owners, even in the bluest states, who have so far refrained from instituting these requirements. The events of Jan. 6—among many, many other events—prove that crossing the right wing carries risks including violence even if its cause is ultimately a losing and stupid one.
Public Healthkentlive.news

Plans for new Covid restrictions are 'being drawn up'

There's plans being drawn up to re-introduce coronavirus restrictions as Covid cases continue to soar, it has been reported. According to a report by the Independent, ministers Ministers are reportedly planning to re-introduce Covid restrictions within weeks, the Mirror has reported. A report in the Independent said: "Officials in the...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Industrykentlive.news

One of largest producers says we face worst food shortages for 75 years

The founder and owner of one of the country’s largest food producers said the industry is at “crisis point”. Ranjit Singh Boparan, of the 2 Sisters Food Group, said the pingdemic was “masking” other issues, including Brexit-related shortages and Covid troubles. 2 Sisters has factories in Willand in Devon, the...

