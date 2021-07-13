Support for care facility millage
The August ballot contains the county proposal “Tax Limitation Proposition for Operation of The Canal View – Houghton County.” This is to replace the expiring current millage to support the formerly named Houghton County Medical Care Facility. The Board of Directors of the League of Women Voters of the Copper Country supports this proposal and encourages you to vote yes on the Aug. 3 ballot. No reason absentee ballots are available now.www.mininggazette.com
