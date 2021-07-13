Treasury spreads word about scams; critical to be vigilant
Have you been on the other end of a troubling, suspicious call, email or letter recently? Has someone claimed to be a tax official and asked for your personal information? If so, it’s critical to avoid potential scams by remaining vigilant, as the Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding residents that the summer season is a common time for criminals to contact residents and pose as government officials who ask for cash through a wire transfer, prepaid debit card or gift card.www.mininggazette.com
