Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Johnson sees off Tory revolt as charities react with fury to £4bn aid cut

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KgmUV_0avfIxyu00
Staff from UK Aid watch as cargo is loaded on to a plane (PA Archive)

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have seen off a Tory revolt over cuts to aid funding, leaving charities angry at the prospect of an indefinite reduction in spending.

Former prime minister Theresa May, one of 24 Tories to join opposition parties in voting against the cut, warned that some of the world’s poorest people will die as a result of the decision to slash spending on overseas aid.

But MPs backed a plan put forward by Mr Sunak that will see the commitment to spend 0.7% of national income on aid restored only when the public finances improve.

Critics of the move warned there was no guarantee the conditions set by the Chancellor would ever be met.

MPs voted by 333 to 298, a majority of 35, to back the reduction in aid funding from 0.7% of gross national income (GNI) to 0.5% – a cut equivalent to around £4.4 billion this year.

The Prime Minister opened the crunch Commons debate on the decision, saying the UK’s public finances are under a “greater strain than ever before in peacetime history” and “every pound we spend on aid has to be borrowed and, in fact, represents not our money but money that we’re taking from future generations”.

But Mrs May – rebelling for the first time in her parliamentary career – said the cut meant the Government “turns its back on the poorest in the world”.

“This isn’t about palaces for dictators and vanity projects, it’s about what cuts to funding mean – that fewer girls will be educated, more girls and boys will become slaves, more children will go hungry and more of the poorest people in the world will die,” the former prime minister said.

The commitment to 0.7% is written in law and restated in the 2019 Conservative manifesto, but was ditched as the Government attempted to save money in response to the economic carnage caused by coronavirus.

The 0.5% level means around £10 billion will be spent on aid this year.

If MPs had voted to reverse the change, around £16.2 billion would have been spent in 2022, with Mr Sunak warning that could mean higher taxes or cuts to domestic spending.

Under the new system, funding will only return to 0.7% if the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) believes the UK is not borrowing to finance day-to-day spending and underlying debt is falling.

Mr Sunak said: “Whilst not every member felt able to vote for the Government’s compromise, the substantive matter of whether we remain committed to the 0.7% target – not just now but for decades to come – is clearly a point of significant unity in this House.

“Today’s vote has made that commitment more secure for the long term whilst helping the Government to fix the problems with our public finances and continue to deliver for our constituents today.”

The existing OBR forecasts run to 2025/26 and in no year is the current budget forecast to be in surplus, while net debt is not forecast to start to fall until 2024/25.

Conservative former international development secretary Andrew Mitchell, one of the rebel ringleaders, said: “It is quite possible these conditions will never be met.”

The Government was “trashing our international reputation”, he said, and the measure would have an “enormous impact on our role in the world and above all on the huge number of people who will be very severely damaged, maimed, often blinded and, indeed, die as a result of these cuts”.

Mr Mitchell said the cut in aid spending was damaging the Tories’ chances in seats such as Chesham and Amersham, where the Liberal Democrats scored a by-election victory in June.

“Anyone who thinks this is not affecting our party’s reputation is living in cloud cuckoo land,” he said.

“There is an unpleasant odour wafting out from under my party’s front door.”

The Tory rebels also included former Cabinet ministers Karen Bradley, Stephen Crabb, David Davis, Damian Green and Jeremy Hunt.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Cutting aid to help the world’s poorest during a pandemic is callous – and not in our national interest.

“Boris Johnson is damaging Britain’s reputation around the world.”

It’s akin to cutting the RAF during the Battle of Britain

The vote was met with a furious reaction from aid organisations.

Oxfam GB chief executive Danny Sriskandarajah said the vote was a “disaster for the world’s poorest people” and the Government “is putting politics above the lives of the world’s most vulnerable communities”.

Romilly Greenhill, UK director of the anti-poverty One campaign, said: “Today’s result is a needless retreat from the world stage, enforced by the Treasury, at the exact moment the UK should be showing leadership and stepping up to the greatest global crises in our lifetimes.

“It’s akin to cutting the RAF during the Battle of Britain.”

The Bishop of Worcester, Dr John Inge, the Church of England’s lead bishop for international development, said: “It is a matter of some concern that the criteria which the Government has now set out for a return to 0.7% are so stringent that it risks making permanent rather than temporary the reduction in our overseas development.”

Mike Adamson, chief executive of the British Red Cross, said: “Humanitarian needs are soaring, created by a mix of Covid, climate and conflict.

“This exacerbates an already devastating reality for millions of people in need of urgent assistance.”

The commitment to 0.7% was written into law when David Cameron was prime minister.

Mr Cameron said he was “sorry and saddened” by the Commons vote, adding: “I maintain that the cut to international development spending is a grave mistake.

“When we committed in 2013 to spend 0.7% of GNI on international development, the UK made a promise to care; to act; to lead.”

Fellow former Tory prime minister Sir John Major said the decision to go against the manifesto pledge on aid was the “stamp of Little England, not Great Britain”.

Sir John said: “The Government has blatantly broken its word and should be ashamed of its decision.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
82K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
David Cameron
Person
Theresa May
Person
Mike Adamson
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Stephen Crabb
Person
Slash
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#National Interest#Girls And Boys#Uk#Charity#Tories#Gni#Commons#Conservative#Obr#House#Chesham#Amersham#Democrats#Cabinet#Labour#Oxfam Gb#Treasury#The Battle Of Britain#The Church Of England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
Country
U.K.
News Break
Charities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
newschain

Jada Pinkett Smith comes clean about her shaved head

Jada Pinkett Smith has shown off her new look - a shaved head inspired by her daughter. On Monday, the actress re-posted an Instagram photo of herself and 20-year-old Willow, her daughter with husband Will Smith, saying: “Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT my 50’s are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed❣️”
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Fifth teenager charged over murder of 15-year-old

A fifth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in south-east London. Daryl Bethel, 19, from Gravesend, Kent, was charged with the murder of Tamim Ian Habimana on Tuesday and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He...
HealthTelegraph

Falling case numbers may yet save the PM's bacon

Two years into his premiership, Boris Johnson finds himself - yet again - in a tight spot. The significant poll lead the Conservative Party has sustained over Labour ever since the vaccine rollout began in earnest at the start of the year is evaporating. YouGov and Survation both have the Tories dipping below the 40 per cent threshold, their lead down to four points in their latest surveys. Opinium has just recorded a ten-point drop in the Government’s net approval rating for its handling of the pandemic – a promise of trouble down the line.
Income TaxTelegraph

A Tory turn to tax hikes betrays the voters who turned blue in 2019

One of the standout images of the 2019 general election campaign was workers at Teesside welcoming the Prime Minister with a handmade “We Love Boris” sign. Millions of such voters went blue – many for the first time – in part because they were fed up with Labour’s unfunded manifesto pledges and thought they saw in Boris Johnson a man who rejected socialist profligacy and would stand up for the average worker.
TravelTelegraph

Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab 'risk losing seats at election over Covid travel chaos'

Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab risk losing their seats at the next election because of the chaos over foreign travel, a report backed by a former Tory party chairman warns. The Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary hold seats in constituencies with the highest number of aviation jobs which have been threatened by the Government’s border closures and Covid travel restrictions.
PoliticsPosted by
The US Sun

Boris Johnson has got the job done… but at a cost

WHEN Boris Johnson stood on the steps of Downing Street as Prime Minister in July 2019, the skies were blue and the streets of Britain were paved with Brexit gold. All he needed to do was break the Parliamentary logjam and finally get us out of the EU. At long...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson cut foreign aid and ruined our chances of Cop26 success

On Tuesday the UK parliament voted in favour of setting out conditions for returning to 0.7 per cent aid target. The tests it agreed make it impossible that the cuts will be reversed ahead of the crucial Cop26 summit.Indeed, the UK has not met the key test of returning to a budget surplus since 2001. This leaves the prime minister’s personal goal of a successful outcome to the UN conference in November in tatters.Boris Johnson has a lot resting on success at Cop26. Leadership on climate change has been seen as key to attracting younger voters and projecting a new...
PoliticsBBC

Foreign aid: Government facing legal action over £4bn cuts

The government's £4bn cut to the foreign aid budget is facing a legal challenge from a UK-based charity. Ministers reduced spending to 0.5% of national income this year, despite a legally binding target that fixes spending at 0.7%. They argued the legislation allows the higher target to be missed in...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

MPs left with ‘blood on their hands’ after rejecting bid to overturn international aid cut, says charity

MPs have “blood on their hands” after backing a government plan that indefinitely extends a £4bn-a-year cut to the UK’s international aid to the world’s poorest people, international development charities have said.One anti-poverty campaign said that maintaining the reduction in aid spending from 0.7 to 0.5 per cent of national income at a time of the worst humanitarian crisis in a generation was “a retreat from British values” akin to “cutting the RAF during the Battle of Britain”.And others warned that the UK’s standing on the international stage would be damaged, making a mockery of Boris Johnson’s claims to...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Foreign aid cuts, racism and austerity – are the Tories the ‘nasty party’ again?

The Conservatives are playing with fire. As they begin to cut spending and wage a divisive culture war on race, they risk looking to some voters like the “nasty party” again.With some fancy footwork, Rishi Sunak headed off a backbench Tory rebellion that had looked likely to defeat the government’s £4bn cut to overseas aid. The chancellor killed off the internal opposition with kindness, stressing the party’s unity in wanting to restore aid spending to 0.7 per cent of gross national income. But about 25 rebel Tories were bought off very cheaply; the UK is unlikely for some years...
PoliticsPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

UK lawmakers to vote on contentious foreign aid cut

LONDON — (AP) — British lawmakers are voting Tuesday on whether to overturn a big cut to the country’s foreign aid budget amid criticism that the decision has slashed billions from programs helping some of the world’s poorest people. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government announced in November that it...
U.K.BBC

Boris Johnson on cutting UK foreign aid spending levels

The prime has said there "must inevitably be consequences" for UK spending as the government dealt with the Covid pandemic. Boris Johnson was addressing MPs over the policy to drop a commitment of 0.7% of spending going on foreign aid down to 0.5%, which faces oppostion from Conservative backbenchers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy