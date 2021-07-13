Martha Cipiti – February 15, 1935 – July 5, 2021
Martha Cipiti, 86, of Port Clinton, passed away Monday, July 5, at Riverview Health Care Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born Feb. 15, 1935 in Port Clinton, the daughter of Scott and Marguerite (Yensen) Finefrock. She was a 1953 graduate of Port Clinton High School. On August 29, 1953 she married Santo Cipiti and he preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2003. Martha was a billing clerk for Dr. Crouch, Dr. Coon and Dr. Cover. She previously was a member of Port Clinton Jr. Women’s Club.www.thebeacon.net
