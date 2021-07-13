Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

BOOK REVIEW: Premonition: A Pandemic Story by Michael Lewis

Beacon
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year and a half of being bombarded with news about the Covid-19 pandemic, I thought I was over it — saturated. No more did I want to hear about viruses, people dying, social distancing, closing of businesses and schools. Then I saw the book: “Premonition, A Pandemic Story”...

www.thebeacon.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Review#C Span#The White House#Congress#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Related
Books & LiteratureBowling Green Daily News

Book review: 'Decoding Greatness'

“Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success” by Ron Friedman. New York: Simon & Schuster, 2021. 228 pages, $28 (hardcover). “By the time Steve Jobs finds out he’s been betrayed, it is already far too late,” Ron Friedman explains near the beginning of “Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success,” his new foray into how the kind of transcendent innovation that leads to paradigm shifts often occurs. “The press conference is over, and the news is out. Slowly it dawns on him: Apple’s head start is about to disappear. The year is 1983, and we are in Cupertino, Calif. The computer company Jobs co-founded is barely seven years old. Its rise has been meteoric. In a few short years, Wall Street will assess its value at more than a billion dollars. But now, just six short weeks from the release of Apple’s boldest innovation yet, the Macintosh, Jobs discovers he’s been scooped.
Books & Literaturewashingtoninformer.com

BOOK REVIEW: Safe Travels

“Traveling Black: A Story of Race and Resistance” by Mia Bay. “Travelling While Black: Essays Inspired by a Life on the Move” by Nanjala Nyabola. You’ve always wanted to do it. You just wanted to go. You’d hop in a car or van, no GPS or map, no real itinerary,...
Books & Literatureeriereader.com

Book Review: Survive the Night

Scene: two strangers driving through the night on a deserted highway in 1991. Charlie, a college student and movie fanatic needing a ride home to Ohio, and Josh, a mysterious stranger who has offered her a ride — but who might also be a serial killer. This is the premise...
Books & Literaturewshu.org

Book Review: BALD

Here’s a book that’s well named: “Bald.” To emphasize the point, the cover contains an illustration of a man in profile, his pate as smooth as stone, and a back flap front-face photo that shows one hairless Simon Critchley, professor of philosophy, looking a bit perturbed. But not because he’s bald. Critchley announces the fact as his opening sentence: “I’m bald.” The condition started when he was 19 and then, he says, “like the Roman Empire, my hair went into a long and irreversible decline and fall.”
Books & Literaturelittlevillagemag.com

Book Review: ‘The Renunciations’ by Donika Kelly

Donika Kelly’s The Renunciations (Graywolf Press) sees its greatest impact when panned out to see the full picture. Zooming out adds nuance. On the whole, Kelly is, as the title suggests, rejecting the contents inside. They are framed within units of time that repeat: NOW, THEN, AFTER. The renunciations, then, are Kelly’s reckoning. This elegiac collection on divorce and trauma, when seen from a distance, is a rebellion.
Claremont, CAscrippscollege.edu

Michael Spezio Reviews New Book on the Automation of Incarceration

Associate Professor of Psychology Michael Spezio reviewed Just Algorithms, Christopher Slobogin’s book on the automation of criminal sentencing, for Science magazine. Although Spezio hails the book for its consideration of legal and scientific considerations, he notes that Slobogin’s argument falls short in other key ways: “Ultimately . . . the book does little to allay concerns about the inherent potential of algorithms to perpetuate racial discrimination in criminal sentencing,” Spezio writes, primarily because the author minimizes the role systemic racism plays in implicating people in violent crimes. “Biased data will always result in processes that are resistant to attempts to achieve algorithmic fairness.”
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Forbes

Michael Pollan’s New Book Examines The War On Drugs

Author and educator Michael Pollan delivers a commentary on our love-hate relationship with drugs in his latest book, This Is Your Mind on Plants, which debuted at #2 this week on the New York Times list of best sellers. An examination of just three of the myriad psychoactive chemicals human beings indulge in—caffeine, opium and mescaline—Pollan’s work reveals how tightly these molecules are intertwined in our culture and most of our personal lives.
Bradley, ILKankakee Daily Journal

Tuesday Book Review returns in October

Starting Oct. 5, the Tuesday Book Review will resume meetings. The organization began more than 60 years ago and continues a strong tradition of programs for area residents. Meeting are held six times per year at the Bradley Quality Inn during the months of October, November, December, March, April and May. A lunch is served at noon followed by a 1 p.m. guest speaker.
Books & Literaturekeizertimes.com

Book review: "Battle for the Big Top"

The elephants were always your favorites. You'd practically grown up with pictures of them, but seeing them in person...? They were bigger than you thought they'd be. Enormous. Gigantic, and yet, so quietly distinguished. Your first circus experience was memorable because of them, and in "Battle for the Big Top" by Les Standiford, you'll see how pachyderms and others came to the tent.
Books & LiteratureAnniston Star

Book review: A stolen book idea drives “The Plot” forward

The plot of “The Plot,” the new thriller from Jean Hanff Korelitz, is an indisputable doozy, plain and simple. Only there’s nothing really plain or simple about that plot. It’s going to keep mystery aficionados up well into the night as they unravel its unexpectedly convoluted twists and turns.
West Lafayette, INwbaa.org

Book Review: Man Enough

The topic of traditional masculinity has become a prominent issue of discussion in today’s social climate. Man Enough, written by director, activist, and Jane the Virgin star Justin Baldoni, seeks to tackle the sometimes uncomfortable topic of what it means to be a man, and attempts to redefine the idea of the male role for a generation that is all too familiar with the idea of toxic masculinity. A book for everyone (not just men), Baldoni encourages us to be confident enough to be vulnerable, and brave enough to be honest, while sharing his own experiences along the way. West Lafayette Public Library Director Nick Schenkel has the review.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

The Penguin Book of the Modern American Short Story

Every Monday through Friday, AudioFile’s editors recommend the best in audiobook listening. We keep our daily episodes short and sweet, with audiobook clips to give you a sample of our featured listens. There are many pleasures to discover in this fine anthology of the past 50 years, The Penguin Book...
PetsOzona Stockman

Young readers book review

“Where’s Spot?,” by Eric Hill, is a great book about a dog. I won’t spoil the ending, but an exciting thing that happens in the story is the book has flaps. My favorite part was finding spot because he’s missing. I think everyone should read this book because it is good.
Books & LiteratureBowling Green Daily News

Book review: 'Justice Rising'

“Justice Rising: Robert Kennedy’s America in Black and White” by Patricia Sullivan. Belknap. 515 pp. $39.95. Review provided by The Washington Post. In most accounts of the tumultuous 1960s, Robert Kennedy plays a supporting role. He was President John F. Kennedy’s younger brother. His work as attorney general in the Kennedy administration is seen as supporting the president’s agenda. His campaign for the presidency in 1968 is often framed as promising the continuation of the Kennedy legacy. Even his violent death that year is typically mentioned as one of a trio, overshadowed by his brother’s assassination and the aura of conspiracy that surrounds it and by the murder of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., with its profound implications for race relations and effect on the civil rights movement.
Traverse City, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Books relieve pandemic blues a half world away

TRAVERSE CITY — Paul Sutherland orchestrates talent and treasure to create a better world. Getting 25,000 books into the hands of South African children impacted by COVID-19 is just his latest effort. The founder of the Traverse City-based nonprofits the Utopia Foundation and Squaring the Education Pyramid Institute (STEPi), Sutherland...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Daily Herald

Book review: David Steinberg offers the stories behind the jokes

"Inside Comedy" by David Steinberg (Knopf) The legendary David Steinberg was one of the best-known comedians of the late '60s and '70s. His acclaimed stand-up career included 140 appearances on "The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson," four comedy albums and two Grammy nominations. He has directed episodes of "Friends," "Mad About You," "Seinfeld," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and more.
Books & Literaturethecinemaholic.com

Is The Book of Henry Based on A True Story?

Directed by Colin Trevorrow of ‘Safety not Guaranteed’ fame, ‘The Book of Henry’ is a quirky and heartfelt tale about a single mother and her two sons, the elder among whom (the titular character) is an 11-year-old boy who is brilliant beyond his age. In an amusing role reversal, the carefree mother is schooled by her prodigious son. Henry sees something from the window, which sets him out on a near-impossible mission to save the girl next door from her despairing predicament.
Books & Literaturedanvillepubliclibrary.org

Book Review: 2BR02B by Kurt Vonnegut – 4 Stars

The “0” in the title is pronounced “naught,” of course, and is the number that people dial when they are ready for an assisted suicide. This is common in this future earth since people pretty much live indefinitely and that means terrible overpopulation. To control this population problem, anytime a child is born, the parents must secure someone to dial the number or the child cannot live. In this story, the father-to-be is having triplets but has only one person to dial 2BR02B.

Comments / 0

Community Policy