ATLANTIC CITY — Police said they want to speak with a man and woman they say were present during the assault of city Councilman Hossain Morshed on July 15. During a hospital room press conference, Morshed said he was punched and beaten in a parking lot at Florida and Atlantic avenues after returning from a mosque. He said a group of men and women with guns warned Moshed not to "go against the needle exchange program."