Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Antrim County, MI

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Northernmost Point Of Torch Lake

By Whitney Amann
Posted by 
9&10 News
9&10 News
 16 days ago

For this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes, Whitney Amann and photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take you to an amazing piece of property in Antrim County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iv4mQ_0avfIQ3300
1/8 Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Northernmost Point Of Torch Lake

Comments / 0

9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Lake, MI
Local
Michigan Government
County
Antrim County, MI
Antrim County, MI
Government
Antrim County, MI
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Michigan#Torch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Big Rapids, MIPosted by
9&10 News

Owner of Four Green Fields Farm Adds Charm to Big Rapids

It’s not uncommon to see a horse and carriage on Mackinac Island… but Big Rapids?. Kevin Courtney, owner of Four Green Fields Farm, is no stranger to bringing unique and fun activities to the Mecosta County Area. In June, he was gifted a horse carriage by a friend, which sparked his next big idea. Now, he spends his Friday evenings in downtown Big Rapids, offering rides to the public.
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Here is the latest Michigan sports news from The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a run-scoring single in the 11th inning after Eric Haase tied the game with a grand slam in the top of the ninth as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5. Cabrera’s hit scored automatic runner Jonathan Schoop. The Tigers tied the game with a homer in the ninth inning for the second straight game. Robbie Grossman, who singled to start the ninth-inning comeback, hit a two-run homer on Monday night before Minnesota won 6-5 in 10 innings. Mitch Garver hit a first-inning grand slam for the Twins.
Michigan StatePosted by
9&10 News

Latest Michigan news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

Whitmer’s veto of reading scholarships sparks voucher debate. LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s veto of $155 million in proposed spending on reading scholarships for students has sparked fresh criticism from opponents who say it would have addressed pandemic-related learning loss and approval from those who liken the grants to vouchers. The Democratic governor struck the Republican-backed program while signing a $17 billion school budget this month. It would have been funded with federal COVID-19 aid. The Republican-controlled House unsuccessfully tried to override the veto last week. The funding would have gone to Grand Valley State University to disburse up to $1,000 each to public K-5 students not proficient in reading.
HobbiesPosted by
9&10 News

The Connor Gorsuch Fishing Kid’s Fishing Day, July 31

Connor Gorsuch was born in January of 2003. A day after he was born, the angels took him to heaven. forward to having Connor as a fishing buddy. While that dream was shattered, Connor’s name lives on through a fishing event in Sault Ste Marie. The Connor Gorsuch Fishing Kid’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy