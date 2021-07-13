Cancel
Apple Announces $99 Battery Pack for iPhone 12 Family That Snaps on With a Magnet

By Kif Leswing, CNBC
NBC New York
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple released a battery pack Tuesday on its website that snaps on to the back of the iPhone 12 with magnets to provide extra battery life. The MagSafe Battery Pack costs $99 and is available in white. It's available for preorder now and will start shipping next week. Apple announced...

Cell Phonesigeeksblog.com

Apple’s iPhone 13 in 2021: Release date, price, leaks & more

IPhone 13 Series will probably launch in September 2021. It will boast four models: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The device will be powered by a faster than ever A15 Bionic Chip. Pro models may boast a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate display.
Electronicsgamingideology.com

Samsung TV owners just lost an exclusive feature on their TVs

Samsung TV owners will be well aware of the popular TV Plus app that comes pre-installed on their new smart TVs. This non-subscription and ad-supported service offers a wide range of channels and shows, including content from Vevo Pop, CNN, SuperToons TV, and the Comedy Channel. The best part is that you can tune into Samsung absolutely free with over 90 channels that can be watched without having to provide credit card or bank details.
Cell Phoneskomando.com

10 apps you should remove from your phone right now

There are plenty of things to worry about in life, but dangerous apps on your mobile device shouldn’t be one of them. Unfortunately, we don’t live in a perfect world, and there will always be some questionable digital content. Google and Apple take some steps to mitigate the risks from...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

What Are the Orange and Green Dots on My iPhone?

On modern versions of iOS, your iPhone now shows an orange or green dot in the top-right corner at certain times. If you're not familiar, these dots can be confusing and make you think something is wrong. Let's look at what the orange dot and green dot on iPhone mean,...
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

How to See Someone's Location on an iPhone

The easiest way to track someone with the iPhone is to use the Find My app that's preinstalled on most recent iPhones. To find and be found using the Find My, you'll need to enable Share My Location with your friends. Once enabled, you can track your friends and family...
ElectronicsApple Insider

MagSafe Battery Pack is Apple's first product to use iPhone reverse charging

Apple's new MagSafe Battery Packs appear to support reverse charging from iPhone, allowing both devices to be charged if an iPhone is plugged into a power source. The $99 MagSafe battery pack, launched Tuesday, can charge an iPhone device via MagSafe if it's plugged into a 20W or higher power adapter. It'll deliver up to 15W of charge.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack has magnets and a compact design for easy on-the-go charging

Charge your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro effortlessly with the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. This iPhone charger has a slim, compact design that’s easy to store in a backpack, bag, or laptop bag. What’s more, the aligned magnets keep it attached to your phone for reliable and safe wireless charging. Best of all, it automatically charges, so you won’t even have to turn it on or off. Also, you’ll be happy to know that this wireless charger doesn’t interfere with your key fobs or credit cards. Furthermore, if you need a charge at your desk, simply plug in a Lightning cable. It provides up to 15 watts of wireless charging. And if you use a power adapter higher than 20 watts, you can charge both the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone at the same time. Finally, the practical Lock Screen lets you monitor the status of your charge.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Is It Bad to Charge an iPhone With an iPad Charger?

According Apple's site, the 12 Watt USB Power Adapter, it is safe to charge your iPhone (iPhone 5 and later) with your iPad charger. The phone draws the amount of power it needs, the power adapter doesn't "push" the power into the phone. Charging your iPad with your iPhone charger...
Cell PhonesEngadget

The Google Pixel 4 is on sale for $380 at Woot

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've been on the hunt for a capable Android phone that...
TechnologyUbergizmo

AT&T Will No Longer Throttle Their Unlimited Elite Customers

AT&T’s highest tier and most expensive data plan is its Unlimited Elite plan. However, for $85 a month, customers will still get throttled despite the name after hitting a certain amount of data. This throttling happens during peak times. However, the good news is that AT&T has decided to remove that and update the plan as well.
Electronics9to5Mac

Hands-on: How Apple’s new iPhone 12 MagSafe Battery Pack compares to Anker’s for on-the-go charging

A few weeks ago, I wrote an article where I called MagSafe the defining feature of the iPhone 12 line. Little did I know that Apple was about to release its own official MagSafe battery pack. So, of course, I bought it immediately because I wanted to see how it compared in day-to-day use with the Anker Magnetic Battery Pack. Let’s dive into my comparison of the Apple MagSafe Battery vs. Anker Magnetic Battery Pack.
Electronicsglendalecherrycreek.com

Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2: Superior Audio Quality

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 is one of the best wireless earphones on the market today. Sennheiser has been making audio products for 75 years and this is the second installment of their wireless earbuds. Often compared to Apple’s Airpods, Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 offers superior audio quality. When put through the paces, it had dynamic sound on all music and podcasts played with very few interruptions. And the buds are comfortable in the ear. Plus, they offer replacement earbud tips to suit your needs.

