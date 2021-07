Dog and Duck Family Pubs has been part of the Lowcountry for two decades and they want to celebrate that milestone. On Saturday, July 31st, from 11 am to midnight, all three Dog and Duck locations – Belle Hall, Park West, and Clements Ferry – will host an all-day anniversary party that will include live music, drink and food specials, jump castles, and more. They will also debut their brand new house lager brewed by Cooper River Brewing Company—D2 Brew.