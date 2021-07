A sneak peek inside Bridgeport's newest concert venue: the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater — or the 'Amp' as it's come to be known. Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater — or the "Amp" as it has already come to be known — has been eight years in the making, dating back to the final seasons of the Bridgeport Bluefish minor league baseball team as it weighed whether to sign a new lease for the Ballpark at Harbor Yard. The concert venue will open on July 28, but Hearst got a sneak peek inside.