Pittsburgh, PA

Activists ask Pittsburgh council to delay vote on relief spending

By WPXI.com News Staff, Gabriella DeLuca, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
 12 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Budget and Policy Center, along with residents and other local organizations, held a rally Tuesday morning outside the City-County Building to demand Pittsburgh City Council pause the vote on federal relief spending from the American Rescue Plan.

They demanded the vote delay, saying that the community should have a say in how the money from the funds is spent, saying, “community input and transparency are necessary to ensure the city invests these funds to help us all care for our families, set our kids up to thrive, and have full and healthy futures.”

“We must ensure that the city uses these funds to address years of racial and economic inequity and ensure accountability and transparency in the process,” said Celeste Scott, housing justice organizer at Pittsburgh United. “Homeownership is important, but it’s renters who have suffered the most during the pandemic. Including rent relief is critical, and if Council had engaged the public in this process, that’s one of many things that would have been abundantly clear. It is vital that the public has a say in deciding how to spend this money -- not just the usual voices and the folks in power -- but the community, especially those most in need of relief. Council needs to slow down, pause the vote, and engage the community in a real and transparent way.”

Council held public meetings on Saturday and Monday to allow community input.

Mayor Bill Peduto’s office said they have worked with councilmembers and other community leaders to develop their plan. The money will be used to save 600 city workers from being laid off. It also will be used for investments in affordable housing, infrastructure and electric vehicles.

