Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Russian-based ransomware group ‘REvil’ disappears after hitting US businesses

By John Bowden
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XNmoZ_0avfHIGg00

A ransomware operation thought to be one of the largest of such groups based in Russia vanished on Tuesday, weeks after taking credit for a major cyberattack on the US meat industry.

The New York Times reported that dark web pages purporting to belong to the group known as “REvil” were offline, including areas that boasted of the group’s successful operations, while pages used by victims to communicate with hackers to re-obtain access to stolen data were also gone. A cause could be identified immediately.

The news comes just days after White House press secretary Jen Psaki made it clear during a news conference that the US would take action against the groups if Russia did not.

President Joe Biden also confirmed to reporters on Friday that he would direct US Cyber Command to take down the servers hosting such groups if Russia failed to act.

Such a warning was also delivered to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin during a summit between the two leaders in Geneva, Mr Biden added.

“I made it very clear to him that the United States expects, when a ransomware operation is coming from his soil, even though it’s not sponsored by the state, we expect them to act if we give them enough information to act on who that is,” the president said.

REvil was the ransomware group thought to be responsible for attacks on US businesses over the past several months including JBS, a Brazil-based meat producer that was forced to shut down operations at more than a dozen US-based cattle slaughterhouses in June.

The Independent has reached out to the White House and US Cyber Command for comment on the disappearance of the group on Tuesday.

Ransomware has become a major problem for US-based businesses, law enforcement groups, government agencies and other entities over the past several years, with recent US targets including the Washington, D.C. police department and the Colonial Pipeline Company.

The attack on Colonial’s systems caused a temporary gas shortage along the US eastern seaboard that was heavily exacerbated by panic-buying, and the group thought to be responsible disappeared a few weeks later, announcing the end of its operations.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

188K+
Followers
91K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ransomware#Disappears#Russian#The New York Times#Us Cyber Command#Jbs#The White House#Colonial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
Related
POTUSNewsweek

Ilhan Omar Demands Answers From White House on Airstrike in Somalia

Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, is pushing back on Democratic President Joe Biden's administration's decision to airstrike in Somalia. The Pentagon has claimed the strike was targeted against suspected members of the al-Shabab East-African terrorist organization. "I have been deeply engaged on this question throughout my time in Congress,...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Joe Biden Has Given Vladimir Putin a Huge Win on the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline | Opinion

For years, Democrats and their cable news echo chamber conjured up and broadly disseminated the most lurid and patently ludicrous rumors about former President Donald Trump being a corrupted and (literally) compromised agent of Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin. Democratic talking heads ultimately tried in vain to distance themselves from this sordid oeuvre's most far-fetched talking points, such as the infamous "pee video kompromat" from the discredited Steele dossier. But for four years, Democrats' unquenchable obsession with the "Russiagate" hoax pervaded, distorted and sullied our politics.
Industrysecurityboulevard.com

Directives Issued After US Pipeline Ransomware Attack

In the wake of the terrible ransomware attack that targeted one of the most important fuel pipelines of the US, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has mandated additional cyber security measures. This is the second security directive issued by the DHS for the protection of critical pipelines that carry...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: US launches another airstrike in Somalia | Amendment to expand Pentagon recusal period added to NDAA | No. 2 State Dept. official to lead nuclear talks with Russia

Happy Friday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Ellen Mitchell, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The U.S. military carried out an airstrike in Somalia on Friday, its second such...
POTUSWashington Times

Kaseya deploying ransomware decryptor key on victims of REvil attack

Kaseya, the information technology company whose software was exploited to deliver the REvil ransomware strain to its customers this month, announced it has obtained a universal decryptor key that restores infected systems. Nearly three weeks after the crippling supply-chain attack, Kaseya said Thursday that it recently acquired the decryptor key...
Politicswcn247.com

Russia designates media outlet, reporters, as foreign agents

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have designated an investigative media outlet and several journalists as “foreign agents.” The Justice Ministry said Friday it added the Insider online outlet and five journalists to the list. The foreign agent designation envisages additional government scrutiny and carries a strong pejorative connotation that could discredit the recipients. The Insider has published investigations into alleged corruption and abuses by Russian officials, purported Russian covert action in Ukraine and Syria, and the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. Russian authorities have raised the heat on independent media ahead of a September parliamentary election that is widely seen as important to President Vladimir Putin ability to cement his rule.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Lobbyist Tony Podesta returns to work for Huawei

Longtime Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta is joining Huawei as the embattled Chinese telecom company ramps up its efforts under the Biden administration. Podesta, who previously led one of the most powerful lobbying firms in Washington, is making his return to politics after an extended hiatus. His Podesta Group disbanded in 2017 amid scrutiny from then-special counsel Robert Mueller over the firm’s work with former Trump campaign adviser Paul Manafort .
POTUSNewsweek

The Dangerous War We Don't See | Opinion

On Monday, the Biden administration formally blamed China for a massive cyberattack against Microsoft's email software that impacted tens of thousands of U.S. businesses, government offices and schools. In response to this attack, the Biden administration opted for the "name and shame" approach by calling out China and publicizing an...
Foreign PolicyBBC

China imposes sanctions on US officials

China is imposing sanctions on several US individuals and organisations in response to recent US sanctions on Chinese officials in Hong Kong. Those targeted include former US Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross. The counter-sanctions come days before US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is due to visit China. The US...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

No. 2 State Dept. official to lead nuclear talks with Russia next week

The State Department on Friday announced that its second-top diplomat will lead the U.S. delegation for nuclear talks with Russia and set to take place in Geneva next week. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the U.S. team for the first Strategic Stability Dialogue with Russia, a key meeting to discuss efforts at nonproliferation between the two nuclear powers.
POTUSWashington Post

Russia and China are trying to control the Internet — even as they censor it

At the very moment that Russia and China are facing more pressure from Western governments to stop malicious cyberattacks, they’ve announced a pact to work together for new rules to control cyberspace. In the annals of diplomatic hypocrisy, this new accord is a stunner, even by Russian and Chinese standards....

Comments / 0

Community Policy