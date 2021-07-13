Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Now Emmy Nominees—Yes, You Read That Right

By Kisha Forde
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: 2021 Emmy Nominations for Competition, Variety & Miniseries. What's better than a Duke and Duchess title? Emmy Nominee! Ok, well maybe…. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey has earned them a 2021 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special. The special is nominated alongside shows including David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, United Shades of America W. Kamau Bell, VICE and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 7

E! News

E! News

95K+
Followers
29K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Duchess#Kamau Bell#Archewell Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
World
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The Palace Has Issued This "Warning Shot" to Harry & Meghan, Say Sources

Historically, the Royal Family's response to rumors and tabloid stories has been summed up by five words: "Keep calm and carry on." But now, things are changing. In recent weeks, the Palace has made clear that they are no longer going to remain silent if Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, or friends and supporters in their camp, put out what they deem to be "false or misleading statements" detrimental to the royals, as Best Life reported last month. Though it may have taken some time for the royals to come to that conclusion, a new showdown over a comment in a documentary has proven their approach has evolved.
CelebritiesPosted by
SheKnows

Prince Harry Says Daughter Lilibet Is So Different From Little Archie Already

They say having one kid is like, well, having one kid, but once you have two children the balancing act really begins and it seems like Prince Harry agrees. In London today for the highly-anticipated unveiling of his mother Princess Diana’s statue on what would have been her 60th birthday (July 1), the Duke of Sussex talked all things fatherhood with fellow new dad Ed Sheeran (he and wife Cherry Seaborn had their daughter Lyra Antarctica 10 months ago) at the 2021 WellChild Awards, according to Hello! magazine. Harry was a surprise guest at the charity event and chatted for the first time about new daughter, Lilibet Diana.
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Prince George has the most adorable nickname for Prince William

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy. We love knowing about all the royal family’s nicknames for each other because it proves that, really, they’re just like us. Prince Harry has a very sweet nickname for Kate Middleton – he reportedly calls her ‘Cath’ – and he refers to his wife, Meghan Markle, as ‘Meg’. And Meghan’s pals call Harry ‘Haz’. Cute? We think so.
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Prince Andrew Breaks Queen Elizabeth’s Heart With Latest Action?

Did Prince Andrew‘s attempt to get back into Queen Elizabeth‘s good graces blow up in his face? That was one tabloid’s story not long back. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. ‘Cunning’ Prince Andrew Tried To Woo Queen Elizabeth With ‘Puppy Love’?. A recent edition of the National Enquirer reports “disgraced”...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Is Expecting a Baby With His New Wife Weeks After Lilibet’s Birth

Baby on the way! Meghan Markle’s ex Trevor Engelson is expecting his second child with his wife, a source confirmed to Us Weekly on Monday, June 28. Meghan and Trevor were previously married from 2011 to 2013. Following their divorce, the 44-year-old producer went on to marry Tracey Kurland, a 34-year-old nutritionist, in May 2019. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Ford Grace Engelson, just over a year later in August 2020. Now, the pair are expecting another baby girl, per Us Weekly.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

How Rich Are Harry And Meghan?

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world by stepping down as "senior" members of the British royal family in early 2020, the two embarked on an unprecedented journey for royals that led them to California. Prior to their departure from Great Britain, 95% of their expenditures were paid...
Celebritiescelebratingthesoaps.com

Royal Family News: Meghan Markle Refuses To Kiss And Make Up With Her In-laws

British royal family news divulges that it’s business as usual for Meghan Markle who reportedly intends to stay the course in her chosen path concerning her royal in-laws. In other words, according to one royal expert, she is planning to “stick to her guns” as far as that alleged palace row with Prince William regarding her reported bullying of staff.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's What The Queen Did After Prince Harry Landed In The UK

As reported by Harper's Bazaar, Prince Harry returned to the U.K. on June 25, 2021. A statue of his late mother, Princess Diana, will be unveiled on July 1, which would've been her 60th birthday. Upon his return, a royal spokesperson confirmed to the outlet that Harry arrived at Frogmore Cottage, a place that has happy memories for the Duke of Sussex. Before he and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, resigned as senior members of the royal family and moved to California, Prince Harry and his wife resided in the cottage with their son, Archie.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Prince William Called Meghan Markle ‘That Bloody Woman’ at Philip’s Funeral For How She Allegedly Treated His Staff

Family feud. Prince William slammed Meghan Markle at Prince Philip’s funeral after claims she bullied members of the royal staff. A source told The Daily Mail on Friday, June 25, that William called Meghan “that bloody woman” to his friends at Philip’s funeral in April for how she allegedly treated his staff when she and her husband, Prince Harry, lived in Kensington Palace. “But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff—merciless,” William said, according to The Daily Mail.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The One Sign Harry Is Questioning "All That He Gave Up," Sources Say

When Prince Harry returned to the U.K. for the unveiling of the long-awaited statue of his mother, royal watchers held their breath, unsure of what the visit would look like after months of shocking revelations from the Duke of Sussex, ranging from allegations of racism, to criticisms of his father and grandparents' child rearing, to claims he didn't get support for his mental health struggles.

Comments / 7

Community Policy