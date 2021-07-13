Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Now Emmy Nominees—Yes, You Read That Right
Watch: 2021 Emmy Nominations for Competition, Variety & Miniseries. What's better than a Duke and Duchess title? Emmy Nominee! Ok, well maybe…. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey has earned them a 2021 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special. The special is nominated alongside shows including David Letterman's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, United Shades of America W. Kamau Bell, VICE and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.www.eonline.com
