Beijing [China], July 17 (ANI): China has opposed the latest sanctions imposed by the United States on Hong Kong-based Chinese central government officials. "We despise US' move and firmly believe their action will only accelerate doomsday of their proxies in Hong Kong -- those anti-China and anti-Hong Kong rioters; they are shooting themselves in the feet," said a spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.