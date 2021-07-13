Cancel
Premier League

Chelsea agree part exchange deal for Manchester United's Lauren James

By Matt O'Connor-Simpson
90min.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea have agreed a deal for Manchester United forward Lauren James, with a Blues player set to move in the opposite direction. 19-year-old James is one of the hottest prospects in women's football, netting eight WSL goals in 22 appearances over the last two seasons. She also has a host of England caps at youth level and it is only a matter of time until she is called up to the senior Lionesses side.

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Lauren James
Sam Kerr
Casey Stoney
Erin Cuthbert
Fran Kirby
Christen Press
Emma Hayes
Jadon Sancho
Tobin Heath
#Barcelona#Manchester United#Wsl#Lionesses#Napoli Italy#Real Madrid#The Champions League#American
