Chelsea agree part exchange deal for Manchester United's Lauren James
Chelsea have agreed a deal for Manchester United forward Lauren James, with a Blues player set to move in the opposite direction. 19-year-old James is one of the hottest prospects in women's football, netting eight WSL goals in 22 appearances over the last two seasons. She also has a host of England caps at youth level and it is only a matter of time until she is called up to the senior Lionesses side.www.90min.com
Comments / 0