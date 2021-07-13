Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

The Atlantic on pace to lose $10M this year: report

By Dominick Mastrangelo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRpeE_0avfGRrM00
© Getty Images

The Atlantic is set to lose another $10 million this year after losing $20 million last year despite a surge in subscriptions during the coronavirus pandemic and 2020 presidential election, according to a new report.

Nicholas Thompson, the chief executive of The Atlantic, gave a presentation to employees last month in which he reported the losses but gave a rosy outlook for 2022 and 2023, NBC News reported on Tuesday, citing slides from the talk.

The 164-year-old magazine is projected to lose just a few million dollars in 2022, Thompson projected, and turn a small profit in 2023, according to NBC News.

“We are on a path to profitability, or sustainability,” Thompson told NBC. “Our losses have narrowed every year. We’re vastly ahead of where we thought we would be.”

The CEO said the magazine needs to make $50 million in annual subscription revenue to break even, an outcome that will be unlikely this year with new subscribers coming in at about a quarter of the rate they did last year: an average of 10,000 a month.

“We did four years of business last year,” Editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg told NBC News. “One of the core challenges is, how do we keep all those new subscribers?”

The culture and politics magazine has made several high-profile hires in recent months, including Tim Alberta, Caitlin Dickerson and Jennifer Senior.

"We are trying––and succeeding, I think––to make The Atlantic the premier home in America for brilliant magazine writing, and Tim and Jen represent crucial additions to our roster of outstanding talent,” Goldberg said in announcing Alberta and Senior's hire.

The Atlantic did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday regarding the reported revenue shortfalls.

Comments / 1

The Hill

The Hill

281K+
Followers
29K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Goldberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#The Atlantic#Nbc News#164 Year Old
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Businessmediaite.com

The Atlantic Editor Jeffrey Goldberg Reportedly Freaked Magazine Will Shutter Unless Revenue Grows Dramatically

Jeffery Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, is worried that the magazine will go under if revenue does not grow dramatically, according to NBC News. The report comes after the chief executive of The Atlantic, Nicholas Thompson, informed employees that despite the magazine’s subscription growth in 2020 — largely fueled by the pandemic — their numbers have started to decline.
Economytherealdeal.com

Long Island office market on pace for dreadful year: report

At the onset of the pandemic, there was a theory: Suburban offices might fare better than their urban counterparts because businesses would lease satellite locations closer to where their employees live. It turned out that was not the case — at least on Long Island. A report by Avison Young...
House RentPosted by
pymnts

Rent Reporting Startup Esusu Lands $10M In Series A

Rent reporting FinTech Esusu landed an investment of $10 million in its Series A round, according to a Friday (July 16) blog post from Co-founders & Co-CEOs Abbey Wemimo and Samir Goel. The company’s rent reporting platform ingests rental payment information and provides that data to the major credit bureaus...
Agriculturethefishsite.com

Atlantic Sapphire reports another mass mortality

Land-based salmon producer Atlantic Sapphire has blamed human error for an incident that led to the death of 400 tonnes of salmon at its recirculation aquaculture system (RAS) in Denmark. The company has revealed that an incident affected one of the saltwater grow-out systems in the Denmark facility, leading to...
Energy Industryworldoil.com

U.S. shale drilling will lose pace this year, says Baker Hughes

HOUSTON (Bloomberg) --Shale drilling in North America is going to slow down in the second half of the year from its breakneck pace as explorers cling to promises of austerity, according to Baker Hughes Inc. While oil prices are high enough for drillers to add rigs and increase output, investors...
Cincinnati, OHwvxu.org

Latest Jobs Report Shows Economy Picking Up The Pace

The June jobs report is out and the U.S. economy added 850,000 jobs last month. It's an encouraging pickup from the slower pace of jobs growth over the past three months and a sign that overall economic growth is tracking stronger than in the first quarter of the year. What...
Marketssiliconangle.com

US venture capital still on fire and on pace for another record-setting year

Venture capital activity in the U.S. rose in the first half of 2021 and is on pace for another record-setting year, according to the latest PitchBook-NVCA Venture Monitor report released today. PitchBook-NVCA found that in the first half, various forms of VC financing hit record highs — not only half-year...
Public Safetyraleighnews.net

Australians losing billions of dollars to cyber crime: report

CANBERRA, July 13 (Xinhua) -- A government report published by the Australian Institute of Criminology (AIC) on Tuesday said Australians are losing billions of dollars every year to cyber crime. The report put the total economic cost of cyber crime at 3.5 billion Australian dollars (2.6 billion U.S. dollars) per...
Personal Financedigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Latest News On Payments!

There is an update regarding the fourth stimulus check. We bring to you the latest news regarding a petition of $2,000, payments of $1,000 for all the teachers, and payments of $600 inside California. The Fate Of The 4th Stimulus Check Is Still Unclear!. The article speaks about whether you...
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

"There's more virus than we're picking up,"former FDA head says; but U.S. could "turn the corner" in 3 weeks

In a televised interview Sunday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, warned Covid-19's resurgence in the United States is likely more pervasive than reported data suggests due to undocumented cases, but said that may actually mean the nation is close to "turning the corner" on the new Delta variant outbreak in the coming weeks—at least based on its trajectory in the United Kingdom.
Worldtechstartups.com

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to “vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease.”
NFLSlate

It’s Time to Start Requiring Vaccinations

The idea of “vaccine passports”—physical or virtual documents proving that their carrier had gotten COVID shots, and which would be required to gain access to a given space—got preemptively gnarled, in the United States, by the defiant and oppositional reflexes of the Republican Party’s ascendant Petulant 2-Year-Old Caucus. Even the term vaccine passport itself is fraught—played up by the anti-vax movement, presumably, because it connotes more jet-set exclusivity and intimidating legal finality than dryer phrases, like immunization record or health pass, that describe the same thing. The certainty of immediate behavioral, political, and legal backlash must weigh on the public officials and business owners, even in the bluest states, who have so far refrained from instituting these requirements. The events of Jan. 6—among many, many other events—prove that crossing the right wing carries risks including violence even if its cause is ultimately a losing and stupid one.
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

Ben & Jerry's Is Pulling Its Ice Cream From These Areas, Company Announces

Ben & Jerry's recently announced that it will no longer sell its beloved ice cream products in occupied Palestinian territories, citing inconsistencies with its core values. "We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry's ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory," the brand said in a statement on its website. "We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners."
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

Prepare Now for War in the Pacific

The window to prepare for war in the western Pacific is closing quickly. The United States must build and prepare naval forces that can deter China, or defeat it if necessary. When I served in the Marine Corps, I spent most of my time as far away from ships as possible in the middle of the Iraqi desert and as a Middle East expert. In what might have been the only successful pivot in recent U.S. foreign policy, since entering Congress, I have dedicated much of my focus to maritime security in the Indo-Pacific.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden admin reportedly mulls mask push amid spike in COVID-19 cases from Delta

The Biden administration is reportedly considering whether to urge vaccinated Americans to once again wear masks in more settings, amid a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases from the Delta variant. Top White House aides are in talks with officials at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has...

Comments / 1

Community Policy