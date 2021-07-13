Cancel
Presidential Election

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on protecting voting rights

The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
President Biden will deliver remarks on protecting voting rights on Tuesday afternoon.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

