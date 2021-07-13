Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on protecting voting rights
President Biden will deliver remarks on protecting voting rights on Tuesday afternoon.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2:50 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
President Biden will deliver remarks on protecting voting rights on Tuesday afternoon.
The event is scheduled to begin at 2:50 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.https://thehill.com/
Comments / 1