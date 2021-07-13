15-year-old boy found with ‘ghost gun’ after crashing car into pole, California cops say
A teenage boy was arrested after California police said he crashed a car and a “ghost gun” was found inside. Santa Rosa police said that on Monday, an officer saw a silver Infinity sedan “driving recklessly” and crash into a utility pole. Authorities said they found four male minors inside and an “unserialized 9mm handgun,” referred to as a “ghost gun,” as well as a replica firearm and “two extended capacity magazines.”www.fresnobee.com
