CNN's Jim Acosta called out Fox News in a segment on Sunday, saying the network's viewers must have "whiplash" over its mixed messaging about the coronavirus vaccine. "If you're watching COVID coverage on Fox News these days you may have come down with a case of whiplash," Acosta said in a segment on CNN Newsroom. "Some anchors like Tucker Carlson are spreading anti-vax hysteria, while others like Sean Hannity are finally dealing with the reality that vaccines are saving lives."