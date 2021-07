One awesome One Piece cosplay has given Nami an adorable Monkey D. Luffy makeover! Luffy has been on quite the long journey over the course of the 20 plus years of Eiichiro Oda's series run, and through that time he has amassed quite a group of friends around himself for his Straw Hat crew. This might have all begun with Luffy surprisingly recruiting Zoro, but things started to really take shape when he recruited the mysterious Nami to his crew as the navigator. Ever since, Nami has proved to be one of the most integral members of the crew.