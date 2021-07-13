Man Charged For Allegedly Selling Fentanyl And Suboxone In Bath

BATH, NY – The Bath Village Police report that the Bath PD, along with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Dept and the Steuben County District Attorney Investigator, have charged Adam Greenberg, no age or address given, with Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third and Fourth Degrees, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third and Fifth Degrees. Greenberg, whose nickname is “Taz”, was arraigned in Steuben County Court and released without bail. Officials say that the drugs sold, were Fentanyl and Suboxone.