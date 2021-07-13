Cancel
Trick Daddy Caught On Video Grabbing Woman Outside Miami Club Who Didn’t Want To Hang With Him

By Easy Money Typer
Posted by 
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Someone should inform Trick Daddy his name really doesn’t ring that many bells anymore. Trick Daddy is once again the subject of social media chatter after video footage of himself in an altercation with a woman outside of a Miami club began making its rounds on social media on Monday (July.13). According to the op VladTV, witnesses on the scene Trick Daddy got upset when the woman refused to hang out with him after he allegedly footed the bill for them to get in the club.

