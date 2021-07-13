Cancel
Real Estate

Bidding Wars Decline—Another Sign the U.S. Housing Market Is Easing

By Liz Lucking
mansionglobal.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cutthroat conditions across the U.S. real estate market are showing more signs of easing, offering some welcome news for buyers who can expect less of an uphill battle when it comes to securing a new home, according to a report Tuesday from Redfin. In June, 65% of offers made...

Citrus County, FLCitrus County Chronicle

Citrus home prices soar; inventory remains low

The median sales price for a single-family home in Citrus County skyrocketed 37% in June, rising from $174,900 the previous year to $240,000. Existing homes are still selling almost as fast as they are listed. In June, it took just seven days for a seller and buyer to reach a contract, compared to 48 days a year ago, according to Florida Realtors data released Friday.
Florida Statesouthfloridaagentmagazine.com

Florida housing market: Sales, median price, new listings up

Florida’s housing market in June continued the same trends as previous months with more closed sales, higher median prices and more new listings compared to a year ago, according to Florida Realtors’ latest housing data. “Coming out of a record spring homebuying season, the state’s housing market continued its strong...
Real Estateretechnology.com

Top Negotiation Tactics for Buyers in a Red-Hot Market

Even as so much changed in the last year, one thing stayed pretty consistent: high demand and low inventory in the residential real estate market. It's great news for the sellers who are ready to list (though on the flip side, many sellers are simultaneously looking to buy), but it's created a battle for buyers as prices soar amid record competition.
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

Homebuyers Are Turning Back to Condos After Pandemic-Driven Slump

Condos are selling above asking price for the first time in at least nine years, and the typical condo is selling in a record 22 days. The typical condo in the U.S. sold above its asking price in June for just the second time since at least 2012, according to a new report from Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. The first time was in May, signaling renewed homebuyer competition for condos after a pandemic-fueled slump.
Real EstatePosted by
MarketWatch

More homes for sale will see price declines in coming weeks, Redfin said

Real estate brokerage Redfin Corp. said Friday that it expects more homes for sale will suffer price declines in the coming weeks, as supply starts to pile up and pending sales continue to decline. "Just as buyers are pulling back, more listings are hitting the market," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "I'm optimistic this will create conditions for a little bit of rain in this inventory drought. A homeowner who is thinking of selling to buy again is going to have a much easier time now than they would have back in March." Pending home sales for the four-week period ending July 18 were up 9% from the year-ago period, Redfin said, but that was the smallest increase since the four-week period ending June 28, 2020. The company said 55% of homes sold above list price during the period, up from 29% a year ago, but Redfin said that measure is "plateauing," as it has been at 54%-55% since the four-week period ending June 27. The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has lost 3.2% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.5%.
Real EstateHouston Agent Magazine

Existing-home sales reverse four-month decline in June

Existing-home sales broke their four-month run of declines in June, as the median price for existing homes hit its second-highest level since January 1999, the National Association of Realtors said. Total existing-home sales, which are completed transactions including single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, rose 1.4% from May to a...
Las Vegas, NVreviewjournal.com

Investors buying large numbers of homes in Las Vegas

Investors have been snapping up homes across the U.S. during the current buying binge, though one market in particular has seen the biggest jump in deals: Southern Nevada. Residential real estate investors acquired 3,043 homes in the Las Vegas area in the second quarter, up 279.4 percent from the same period last year when sales overall dropped in the early months of the pandemic, according to a new report from listing site Redfin.
Barre, VTTimes-Argus

Stubbs: 5 steps to navigate today’s housing market

In many parts of the country, home prices have been soaring. According to the National Association of Realtors, the median existing-home price rose more than 17% in the 1-year period ending in March 2021. This reflects just how competitive the market has become for homebuyers. If you are among those...
Real EstateGlobeSt.com

More Home Inventory Enters the Market

More inventory is coming online in the resale home market, which could signify the frenzy is peaking. From May to June, the inventory of unsold homes increased 3.3% to 1.25 million– equivalent to 2.6 months of the monthly sales pace, according to the National Association of Realtors. Want to continue...
Real Estatemortgageorb.com

Redfin: Housing Supply Side Is Beginning to Show Some Strengthening

According to a new report from Redfin, housing supply is gradually gaining momentum as the number of homes for sale begins to increase and pending sales continue a steady and seasonal decline. In turn, prices will stop rising as rapidly as they have been and an increasing number of homes for sale will see price drops.
Real EstateHousing Wire

3 solutions to a gridlocked housing market

Competition for home buyers is tougher than ever right now, as tightened housing stock supply continues to plague the housing market. Acra Lending is doing what it can to help free up inventory. The company specializes in non-QM products, a sector that serves many borrowers who might not fit agency loans. By working with borrowers in unusual circumstances, Acra is helping create opportunities for inventory to open up.
Real Estaterismedia.com

Sellers Making Their Way Onto Real Estate Markets

Yes, we’re still below the inventory threshold necessary for filling the supply shortage gap; however, there’s been improvement in the real estate markets for the week ending July 17, according to the latest Weekly Housing Trends report from realtor.com®. – New listings are up 9%. More new sellers hit the...
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Existing home sales rise in June as inventory improves

Existing home sales rose by 1.4% in June to a seasonally adjusted rate of 5.86 million units, following four months of declining sales. The sales numbers are based on transactions closed in the month, so they could be contracts signed in April or May, the National Association of Realtors reported.
Real Estatethemreport.com

As Competition Eases, Housing Market Remains Ripe for Sellers

Real estate economists expect house prices to accelerate less quickly and even begin to decrease in the coming weeks, as more owners place their homes on the market. "Like a slow-turning ship," the supply side of the housing market is slowly gaining momentum, as analyst Tim Ellis of Redfin puts it.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

U.S. Home Prices Spike 23.4 Percent Annually in June

According to the National Association of Realtors, existing-home sales increased in June 2021, snapping four consecutive months of declines. Three of the four major U.S. regions registered small month-over-month gains, while the fourth remained flat. However, all four areas notched double-digit year-over-year gains. Total existing-home sales, completed transactions that include...

