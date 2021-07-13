Cancel
Law

Judge won't change 'trauma' wording in Chauvin memo

By AMY FORLITI
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota judge who oversaw the trial of Derek Chauvin is denying prosecutors' request to rewrite his sentencing order as it relates to the four girls who saw George Floyd’s death, saying Tuesday that they may have been emotionally traumatized but that the state failed to prove it.

