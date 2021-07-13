Norby staying East Coast as Baltimore second-round pick

The Orioles have selected Norby with the 41st overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft. Dating back to the start of the abbreviated 2020 season, Norby hit .412 in 308 at-bats over his final two years for East Carolina. He logged a 12.4 percent strikeout rate, 10.4 percent walk rate, 16 home runs and 24 steals over that span, showing off a well-rounded offensive skill set. A second baseman by trade, Norby also has enough arm to play a little bit of third base or corner outfield at the next level. He hasn't faced the greatest competition in the American Athletic Conference, and at 5-foot-10, 187 pounds, he isn't physically imposing, but Norby may hit enough to make it as a big-league regular.