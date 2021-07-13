Norby staying East Coast as Baltimore second-round pick
The hardest part for Connor Norby was knowing what was coming but not being able to tell the friends and family surrounding him. After a couple of days filled with various phone calls, the Baltimore Orioles selected Norby — an East Carolina All-American second baseman — Monday with the fifth pick of the second round of the Major League Baseball draft. He was the 41st overall selection, which he was as certain of a few picks earlier after a memorable phone call with his adviser about Baltimore’s plans.www.reflector.com
