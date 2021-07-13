Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Southern New Mexico highway reopens after mudslide, flooding

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 12 days ago

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) —

Crews have cleared debris from flooding and a mudslide that closed a 7-mile (11-kilometer) stretch of U.S. 70 across San Augustine Pass east of Las Cruces for 24 hours, officials said Tuesday.

The flooding and slide occurred Sunday night and the highway was reopened Monday night after crews cleared all four lanes of mud, rocks and trees, the state Department of Transportation said.

Crews on Tuesday continued to remove remaining debris and to reopen on-off ramps for an entrance into White Sands Missile range, the department said.

U.S. 70 is a major travel route across southern New Mexico.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

New Mexico State
