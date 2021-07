A couple has been fined after a video of a woman disturbing a Hawaiian monk seal went viral on social media.The Louisana couple were on their honeymoon on the island of Kauai, in June, when they recorded the footage in which a woman is seen touching the endangered animal.Originally posted on TikTok, the clip went viral after it was reposted by user “hhhviral” on Instagram. By Thursday, the video had 60,000 views.The footage shows the woman crouching on a beach to have a picture snapped next to the seal, then petting the creature – which quickly turns to try and...