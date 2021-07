The Anne Arundel County Board of Education has announced the death of Board Member Candace C.W. Antwine, who passed away on July 16, 2021. A U.S. Navy veteran, Ms. Antwine was elected to a six-year term representing District 1 on the Board of Education in November 2018 and took her oath of office on December 3, 2018. She was a committed voice for children in need and for military families throughout Anne Arundel County. She also concentrated her efforts on eradicating bullying and racial tension in schools and on bringing more specialized accommodations to students with disabilities.