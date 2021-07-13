Persona 25th Anniversary Website Now Live, Teases Seven New Projects
Atlus has launched a special website for the 25th Anniversary of the Persona series, which will be celebrated between September 2021 and Fall 2022. The site contains a brief message thanking fans for their support, and confirms that a variety of goods and events are on the way. It also teases seven major announcements over the course of the anniversary, with the first set to be revealed this September.nintendosoup.com
