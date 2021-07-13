Persona 25th Anniversary Website Now Live, Teases Seven New Projects

Now that Sky: Children of the Light is out on Nintendo Switch, I’m interested to see where it goes next and whether we eventually get a vinyl soundtrack or an artbook to bring together art from the first two years of the game. If you play Sky: Children of the Light on mobile right now and want to continue playing on Nintendo Switch, read this. Sky: Children of the Light is now available for free on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. Check it out on Android on Google Play here and for iOS on the App Store here. Check out our forum thread for more discussion around the game. We featured it as our Game of the Week when it launched as well. Have you been playing Sky: Children of the Light regularly what has been your favourite memory from the first two years?